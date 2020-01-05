Stock wallpapers of the Samsung Galaxy A51 are available now. Wallpaper enthusiasts can download Samsung Galaxy A51 Stock Wallpapers from here. All of the Galaxy A51 Stock Wallpapers are available in full HD resolution.

Galaxy A51 Stock Wallpapers

There are 6 stock wallpapers in the Samsung Galaxy A51. 6 of these wallpapers have a resolution of 2400 x 2400 while one wallpaper has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. You can apply these wallpapers to the screen of any Android phone or even to an iPhone. To download your desired wallpaper, right-click on your desired image and then “Save image as”. If you are downloading on the phone, long-press the wallpaper and tap on “Download image”. You can also download all the A51 stock wallpapers using the all-in-one file below.

All Galaxy 51 Stock Wallpapers: Download

Samsung Galaxy A51 – Samsung’s new powerful mid-ranger

Galaxy A51 is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A50. When Samsung re-invented its mid-range lineup last year, the A50 was the very first phone to come out. Samsung’s new Galaxy A lineup impressed the Samsung users. The series was warmly welcomed by lifelong Samsung users.

It’s already been nearly a year since the A50 came out, and the A51 now takes the place of this phone. Galaxy A51 comes with lots of improvements.

The A51, first of all, carries a 6.5-inches Super AMOLED panel. Samsung has opted for a punch-hole design this time. The phone’s aspect ratio is 20:9. This screen has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The front of the phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 while the back still uses the glastic material.

On the power end, Samsung is using the in-house Exynos 9611 10nm chipset. It’s coupled with the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. There is a RAM of 4 or 6GB in this phone and its internal storage is 64GB or 128GB. The A51 also accommodates a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The A51 is using an entirely new camera system. It has 4 cameras arranged in an L-shape manner at the back. The phone has a main 48 megapixels camera, it’s got a 12 megapixels ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixels depth sensor, and a 5 megapixels macro camera. The punch-hole on the front houses a single 32 megapixels camera.

On the connectivity end, this phone uses the USB Type-C port. It’s got a 4000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The A51 also supports Bluetooth 5.0.

The A51 has a fingerprint scanner under its display. It’s an optical reader which means it’s not super fast like the Galaxy S10’s fingerprint scanner. The phone comes in Prism, White, Blue, Pink, and Crush Black colors.