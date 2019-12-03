Everyone loves RPG Games and if they are free, we do love to play them. So today, I am here with the 10 Best Free RPG Games for Mac or Free MMOs for Mac’s. Before I move on, let me tell you what is MMOs?

MMOs stand for (Massively multiplayer online Video Games). Yes, you all Mac users know that finding free multiplayer games for Mac isn’t easy. But I did it and it took me some time.

Now the games I am about to provide for you Mac are available on Steam. Well most of them are on Steam, so you can download using Steam and Play Free RPG Games on Mac. Let’s begin now.

10 Best Free RPG Games for Mac [ Free MMOS for Macs ]:

Don’t get confused about why I am writing Free MMOS for Macs. You will be surprised to know that people do use this search term to find Free RPG Games for Mac. That’s why I am making things easier for them.

1. Dota 2

This game needs no introductions and that’s why Dota 2 is the top of the list in my Free RPG Games for Mac. This game has everything you can ask for, once you started playing it, you will get addicted. Believe me, you will.

The gameplay is simple, explore other worlds and fight & combat with others. In order to keep on going and wining you need to improve your skills. The best part is that there are no in-app purchases for any weapons or power-ups. The design and graphics are at best, you will love it. Moreover, if you have played the Dota then you will definitely love the new graphics of Dota 2.

System Requirements:

Intel Dual-Core.

4G RAM.

NVIDIA 320M or Intel HD 3000.

15 GB Space required.

Check Out Dota 2

2. Shakes and Fidget:

On my list of Free MMOs for Macs, Shakes and Fidget stand on the second spot. This game has everything you can ask for a role-playing game. Shakes and Fidget is a combination of fun & fantasy RPG. It has more than 50 Million users worldwide. You can enjoy online battles with your friends or players around the globe.

Shakes and Fidget offers a number of features and options that you can use to customize your characters. Moreover, when you are on quests you will get a chance to collect tons of collectibles. That will help you get along in the game.

System Requirements:

1GB RAM & 100MB Storage space.

Check out Shakes and Fidget

3. The Lord of the Rings Online:

The Lord of the Rings Online stands on number three spot. We all are the fans of the famous series of Lords of the Rings. The game is based on the same storyline, you have to explore the Mid Earth and bring out the best hero to save the lands.

This game is played by millions of users and the reason behind the success of The Lord of the Rings Online is the way you can customize your hero. You will be happy to know that there are a plethora of options to choose a character and then customize it.

Since this game is in the category of Free MMOs for Macs. That means it is a multiplayer game, you will able to do PvP battles and online arenas.

System Requirements:

Space needed 25 GB.

Processor: 2.0GHz Intel i5.

RAM: 2GB

Graphics Card: Intel HD3000 Minimum

Check Out The Lord of the Rings Online

4. GuildWars 2

At my 4th spot, it’s GuildWars 2. Another big gun in the world of Free RPG Games for Mac. GuildWars 2 is not your average RPG game, it’s a massively multiplayer game. With all the graphics, storyline, PVP matches, weapons and more. You will require and high-end Mac to play this game.

GuildWars 2 was released back in 2012 and to this day, its online community is still growing. If you really want to enjoy the realtime or real-life-role playing experience you definitely need to play GuildWars 2.

System Requirements:

Processor: Intel Core i5 or Higher RAM: 4GB Minimum Storage: 50GB Graphics Card: GeForce 320MATI, Radeon HD 6630M ( Minimum )

Check Out GuildWars 2

5. SMITE

So on my 5th Spot, it’s SMITE. This game is really fun to play, I mean like fighting in big arenas with thousands of people watching you fight. The adrenaline, the excitement and being all said, you will enjoy playing SMITE on your Mac.

SMITE has a very big community worldwide, it’s said that SMITE has more than 25 million players online. This game is based on ancient mythology, where you will get a chance to choose thor and many more characters. Once you have chosen a character, you need to train him, fight, win battles, improve his skills and keep charging.

There is one rule to proceed further in SMITE, fight, and win. That’s all.

System Requirements:

Processor: Core 2 Duo

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 10GB

Graphics Card: 512MB required.

Check out SMITE

6. SAS: Zombie Assault 4:

It’s time to kill some Zombies now. On my Free RPG Games for Mac List, SAS: Zombie Assault 4 is on the 6th number.

SAS: Zombie Assault 4 is really high-end action & spec game for Mac users. The storyline is that a virus broke out ( normally when Zombie words come up, Virus is always there) and that deadly virus turned everyone into a Zombie.

You are the only hope left in the world, be a hero and kill them dead zombies. It’s a bit of role-playing game and more of an action and combat.

System Requirements:

Processor: 2GHz Processor.

RAM: 1GB.

Storage: 512MB.

Check out SAS: Zombie Assault 4

7. Spiral Knights:

Spiral Knights stand on number seven in my Free MMOs for Macs. Do you want to team up with your friends and kick some alien butt? Well if you do, I think you should play Spiral Knights.

This gameplay is that you are stranded in an alien planet and in order to progress you need to fight and compete with others. Spiral Knights is fun to play and but to be honest when it comes to customizing a character, it’s just OK.

Other than that, there is no doubt that Spiral Knights is worth playing the PRG game.

System Requirements:

Processor:1.3GHz RAM: 1GB Storage: 720 MB Graphics Card: 64MB Video Memory

Check out Spiral Knights

8. RuneScape:

At number eight, it’s RuneScape. It’s kind of MMORPG for Mac but I don’t feel that way. But it has some aspects which make it an RPG game for Mac. The good thing is when you start playing it, you will love it, despite the gameplay.

When I started searching and asked my friends about free MMOs for Macs. I was surprised most of them suggested to me RuneScape and when I played it my self. It was really fun and also RuneScape has a very big community. Where you will find all the help and players you need.

System Requirements:

Processor: Core i5 or i7 RAM: 4GB Graphics Card: NVIDIA or ATI Radeon

Check out RuneScape

9. Clicker Heroes:

Let’s put our mouse to work rather than using the keyboard all the time. On number 9, it’s clicker heroes. As the name suggests, you don’t need to do anything just click, click, and click. That will be all.

It seems funny and but it’s not. I accept that you only have to do clicking but there is more to it. There are a number of characters to choose from and then you have to plan a good strategy to beat your enemies.

It fell in the RPG category because it has some elements which make it a role-playing game. But it is not completely an RPG. Who cares if it is or not, the best part is, it’s free and available for Mac.

System Requirements:

Processor: Intel Core Duo RAM: 512 MB Storage: 90MB Graphics Card: None

Check out Clicker Heroes

10.Pixel Dungeon:

At number ten it’s Pixel Dungeon and this ends up my list of 10 Best Free RPG Games for Mac [ Free MMOS for Macs ].

Pixel Dungeon is known to be the best role-playing game for Android. This game is available for iOS, Android, Windows 10 & Mac. On all the platforms it carries the same game-play.

Choose a character and start exploring the dungeons. Kill everything came in your way and collect things on the way.

Check out Pixel Dungeon

