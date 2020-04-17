Download OnePlus 8 Pro Stock Wallpapers 4K

Just a couple of days back, OnePlus officially revealed its newest flagship, the OnePlus 8 Pro. Now, OnePlus 8’s Stock Wallpapers are also out. From here, you can download OnePlus 8 Pro Stock Wallpapers in 4K resolution. These are also the OnePlus 8 stock wallpapers.

OnePlus 8 Pro Stock Wallpapers

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro bring 14 new wallpapers. Out of these 14, 4 are the Never Settle wallpapers. If you are a fan of the OnePlus slogan, you have got yourself covered on the wallpapers-end. There are 4 non-Never Settle wallpapers while the remaining 6 are entirely different wallpapers. All wallpapers carry a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels, which means these are ideal for a Quad HD display. But you can also use these wallpapers on a lower resolution screen i.e. FHD or HD. Whether you carry an Android phone or an iPhone, these wallpapers can be used on both. Either pick up your favorite official OnePlus 8 Wallpaper from below or download them all using the all-in-one button.

Download OnePlus 8 Pro official wallpapers one-by-one

To download the wallpapers separately, right-click on your desired image and click on “Save image as…”. To download on phone, long-press the image and tap on the download option.





























OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8

Both the OnePlus 8 Pro an OnePlus 8 are the successors of the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro. The new phones take a leap ahead of the previous OnePlus models. These phones bring all the features that none of the OnePlus phones previously had to date. The OnePlus 8 Pro is the superior variant with a flagship price while the OnePlus 8 is a little less powerful.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inches QHD screen having a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels. The PPI is 513. This screen has a 120Hz refresh rate which works with all the resolutions. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. This phone has a 48 megapixels main camera, an 8 megapixels telephoto, 48 megapixels ultrawide, and a 5 megapixels depth sensor at its back. On the front ith as a single 16 megapixels camera. OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. There is a RAM of 8GB or 12GB with an internal storage of 128GB or 256GB. It has a battery capacity of 4510 mAh. OnePlus 8 Pro uses 30W fast charging, it supports 30W wireless fast charging, and 3W reverse wireless charging. This phone is being offered in Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black colors.

OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, brings a 6.55-inches 1080 x 2400 pixels screen with 402 PPI. This one is also powered by Snapdragon 865 and Adreno 650. It also has an 8GB or 12GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The OnePlus 8 has a main 48 megapixels camera, 16-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2 megapixels depth sensor. There is no telephoto lens on this phone. It also has a 16-megapixel camera on the front. OnePlus 8 has a 4300 mAh battery inside. It also supports 30W fast charging, but lacks wireless and reverse wireless charging. This phone is being offered in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Polar Silver colors.

Both phones use a new punch-hole camera bumping the screen to body ratio to 20:9.

That’s all. To get stock wallpapers of more phones, check out our stock wallpapers section.