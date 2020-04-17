Apple announced the iPhone SE 2020 a day ago only and its stock wallpapers are available now. The iPhone SE brings a handful of new wallpapers to the table. Apple has designed 12 new wallpapers for its new mid-range iPhone. You can download iPhone SE 2020 Stock Wallpapers from here now. These iPhone SE stock wallpapers can be applied to the screen of any phone.

iPhone SE 2020 Stock Wallpapers

All 12 official iPhone SE 2020 wallpapers carry a resolution of 2688 x 2688 pixels. These are basically the 6 original wallpaper while the additional 6 wallpaper is just the minute variations of the original 6. If your iPhone or Android phone has an HD, FHD, or even a QHD resolution, you will find these iPhone SE official wallpapers a perfect fit on the screen. You can either download all iPhone SE 2020 stock wallpapers using the all-in-one button or download them one-by-one.

iPhone SE Stock Wallpapers – Download one-by-one

To download these wallpapers separately, right-click on your desired image and then click on “save image as…”. If you are downloading on your phone, you will long-press the image and tap on the Download image option.

























Apple iPhone SE 2020

The iPhone SE 2020 is the successor of the original iPhone SE that was launched a few years back. For the most part, it looks as if Apple has just re-introduced the iPhone 8, but with a new chipset. The design, display, form factor, and most of the phone’s specs are identical to the iPhone 8.

To start off, the iPhone SE touts a 4.7-inches 750 x 1334 pixels screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 16:9. The PPI is 326. This is a water and dust resistant iPhone and it weighs at 148 grams. iPhone SE is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset. It has a RAM of 3GB and internal storage options are 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. There is only one camera at the back, it’s the same old 12 megapixels shooter. Thius camera can shoot 4K videos at 60FPS, and also has the OIS support. On the front, iPhone SE 2020 has a single 7 megapixels camera. iPhone SE 2020’s battery is 1821 mAh. It supports 18W charging and there’s no wireless charging. The phone is being offered in the Black, White, and Red colors. It starts at EUR 480.

That’s all you get with the iPhone SE 2020. Let us know about your thoughts on this new Apple smartphone. If you run into problems while downloading the wallpapers, reach out to us using the comments below.