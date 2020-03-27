Huawei has just announced the P40 series and its official stock wallpapers are out as well. From here, you can download Huawei P40 Pro Plus stock wallpapers. The wallpapers are available in QHD resolution and fit all compatible screens. Before you download the Huawei P40 stock wallpapers, let me tell you about these new handsets.

Huawei P40, P40 Pro, P40 Pro Plus

As usual, Huawei has released three phones in this series with the P40 Pro Plus being the top-notch variant and the P40 being the regular variant while the P40 Pro falls in the middle. All these phones have a few things in common with some key differences.

P40

The P40 comes in with a 6.1-inches OLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 422 PPI. This is a 60-hertz screen. The aspect ratio of this screen is 19:9. P40 weighs at 175 grams. This variant has 3 cameras at the back with the main camera being the 50 megapixels sensor, 8 megapixels telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and 16 megapixels ultrawide shooter. It has a 32-megapixel camera on the front along with a TOF sensor. P40 is not water and dust resistance. This phone has a battery of 3800mAh with 22.5W Fast Charging.

P40 Pro

P40 Pro has a 6.58-inches 90-hertz display with a resolution of 1200 x 2640 pixels. The aspect ratio of this phone is also 19:9 and the screen PPI is 441. It weighs at 209grams. P40 Pro has 4 cameras at its back with the main camera being 50 megapixels, 40 megapixels ultrawide, 12 megapixels telephoto, and a 3D TOF sensor. On the front, it’s got a 32 megapixels shooter with a TOF sensor. The P40 Pro also has IP68 water and dust resistance. It’s got a 4200 mAh battery with 40W fast charging and 27W wireless/reverse charging.

P40 Pro Plus

P40 Pro Plus also has a 6.58-inches 90 Hz 1200 x 2640 pixels display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 441 PPI. This one weighs at 226 grams and that’s probably because of a bigger battery. The P40 Pro Plus is also water and dust resistant. This phone has a main 50MP shooter, 8MP periscope camera with 10x optical zoom, 8MP telephoto shooter, and a 40MP ultrawide shooter. On the front, it also has a 32MP camera with a TOF sensor. It’s got a 4200 mAh battery with 40W Fast Charging, 40W Wireless, and 27W Reverse Wireless charging.

All Huawei P40 phones come equipped with 5G. All these phones run on the Android 10 themed by Huawei’s EMUI. The P40 phones are using Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 CPU. The P40 comes in at about EUR800, P40 Pro for EUR1000, and the P40 Pro Plus for EUR1400.

Huawei P40 Pro Plus Stock Wallpapers

The P40 series introduces 19 brand new and beautiful stock wallpapers. Wallpapers are common among all the Huawei P40 phones, so these are basically the Huawei P40 stock wallpapers, Huawei P40 Pro stock wallpapers, and the Huawei P40 Pro Plus stock wallpapers. These wallpapers can be used on the screen of any Android phone or even on an iPhone’s display. You can either download these wallpapers one-by-one or download them all using the all-in-one source below.

All Huawei P40 Pro Plus Stock Wallpapers – Download

That’s all. Check out more stock wallpapers on our site.