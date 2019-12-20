Stock wallpapers of Apple’s latest Pro Display XDR are now available. The 6 wallpapers i.e. 3 Portrait and 3 Landscape come in carrying a massive resolution. You can download Apple Pro Display XDR Stock Wallpapers from here now.

Before you jump up to the wallpapers of Apple’s new beast, let’s take a look at the tech-specs of the device.

Apple Pro Display XDR

First things first, the Apple Pro Display XDR is built for professional video editors and photographers. It’s not a device built for home-consumers. The Apple Pro Display XDR’s hefty pricetag pretty much explains the kind of user’s Apple has constructed this device for. At the moment, the 32-inch 6K Retina Monitor by Apple costs a whopping $4,999. It’s not the display’s price why this device became the talk of the town, it’s actually its stand which helps that made the waves. The rotatable stand of the Pro Display XDR costs $999.

It’s a reference display which means you will get super bright visuals with accurate colors and contrast ratio. This kind of display is perfect for color grading for professional videographers.

Furthermore, you can keep using the Pro Display either in the landscape mode, or you can rotate it in the vertical mode with the help of the pro stand. This is a super useful feature especially for those who have to create content for applications that support 9:16 videos/stories.

The Pro Display XDR can be attached to pretty much all the iMacs and Macbooks that came out recently. The Pro Display XDR also started coming out recently. Apple sent out the first batch starting December 10, 2019.

Go ahead and get your hands on the Apple Pro Display XDR Wallpapers now.

Apple Pro Display XDR Stock Wallpapers

Below, you can find 3 wallpapers in the portrait and 3 in the landscape orientation. Unfortunately, these wallpapers do not have a full 6K resolution. These wallpapers are in the 4K, 2K, and Full HD resolution instead. But that shouldn’t stop you from flaunting these off on any computer or smartphone. You can use the Pro Display XDR Wallpapers on any iPhone, Macbook, iMac, Android phone, or even a desktop PC or Laptop powered by Windows.

