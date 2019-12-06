Best HD Happy New Year 2020 Wallpapers for Desktop

Download the best HD Happy New Year 2020 Wallpapers for your Desktop PC. These wallpapers can be applied to any Desktop PC or Laptop. Before you get your hands on the best Happy New Year 2020 images, let’s talk a little about the year 2019.

New Year 2020 Image

2019 – A Flashback!

Since we represent a tech community, I’d like to talk about the year 2019 from the perspective of a techie.

The year 2019 was a great year for tech innovations. This year, we saw the world’s very first foldable smartphone, which was the Galaxy Fold. Huawei also released its Mate X. Following the new trend, Motorolla brought back the iconic Moto Razr 2004. The new Moto Razr 2019 is a foldable smartphone with Android running on it. This year, Apple released its very first iPhone with a triple-camera setup. Apple also released a 16-inch MacBook. Apple also released the AirPods Pro this year, which has undoubtedly become the best truly wireless earbuds.

2019 wasn’t the best for Huawei. The US ban on Huawei has put the companies future under dark clouds. Huawei is going through the greatest turmoil since it can’t use any of the Google Apps including the Play Store on any of its Android smartphones.

Just a few weeks back, Tesla announced the Cybertruck, a truck completely built out of metal which also happens to be the world’s first fully electric truck.

In another big event of the year 2019, Alphabet’s CEO Larry

Page and Sergey Brin resigned from their posts putting Sunder Pichai in-charge of the Alphabet.

Back in April, Google shut down its Google+ platform.

We saw the 13th iteration of iOS this year and the 10th iteration of Android.

2019 was also the year when the ride-hailing service Uber took over Careem. Some of the biggest tech acquisitions took place this year.

Call of Duty Mobile, a rival to PUBG Mobile came out in October 2019. As of today, the game has raked in over 170 Million downloads and this has become the fastest game to reach this mark.

Companies like Xiaomi and Oppo are working on waterfall displays. The new technology can turn things around for the display industry.

First OnePlus, and now Nokia has stepped into the TV market. Both companies introduced their 4K Smart TVs this year.

Of course, there were thousand of other innovations that took place this year, I only listed a few of them above. 2019 was indeed a great year for tech enthusiasts.

Here’s to a great 2020!

Now that 2019 is about to wrap up, we can gear up towards having a great 2020. Let’s welcome this year with a lot of gratitude. We got a chance to have another 365 days and there’s no chance to make the best out of the year 2020.

Any of your goals that you couldn’t achieve in 2019, you should try your best to accomplish those in 2020. A new year can give you the fresh start you have been looking for.

There is a lot of exciting tech stuff coming in 2020. We will be seeing amazing gadgets including Laptops, Computers, Mobiles from the manufacturers.

We hope that the same excitement finds its way in your real life as well.

While you are busy preparing for the New Year celebrations, we have done our part too. I have found a bunch of HD Wallpapers to put on your laptop or Desktop’s screen in order to warmly welcome Happy New Year 2020.

Below, you will find the HD Happy New Year 2020 images. All these images can be used as wallpapers on your gadget’s screen. Go ahead and download the best HD Happy New Year 2020 Wallpapers now.

Download Best HD Happy New Year 2020 Wallpapers

First, take a look at the HD Happy New Year 2020 Wallpapers and Images. These are suitable for 720p and 1080p screens.

Happy New Year 2020 HD Wallpapers

Download Happy New Year 2020 4K Wallpapers | New Year 2020 4K Images

Now, these are the New Year 2020 Wallpapers in the 4K Resolution. Some of these images have a higher resolution, but you can use those on a 4K screen by cropping down.

