Download Happy New Year 2020 HD Wallpapers for Android

2019 is about to end. This was one of the greatest years for Android smartphones and gadgets. We saw some of the biggest innovations taking place in the world of Android. In 2019, Motorolla’s Moto Razr came back with a foldable screen running Android on the top. Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X were also two foldable Android smartphones. 2020 was also the year of the 10th iteration of Android. Google has changed the naming convention for its operating system. Android is no more named after a dessert. The 10th iteration, which was supposed to have the Android Q name is simply called Android 10.

It was quite a bad year for Huwaei because Huawei can no longer use the official Android and any of Google’s apps on its smartphones. The US-ban on Huawei has pushed the company’s future under the dark clouds.

2019 was also the year when good phones got cheaper and cheaper phones got good. If the same continues to happen in 2010, we will see a whole new generation of smartphones rising up from the ground.

Android phone and gadget makers are all set to announce many of their firsts in 2020. This alone raises the bar 2020’s excitement bar.

While you are all gearing up to welcoming a great 2020 leaving the past behind in 2019, we have done our part too. We have collected a huge number of HD and 4K Wallpapers for your Android smartphones. Go ahead, download the best Android Happy New Year Wallpapers and give your phones a makeover to boost your New Year excitement.

That’s all. I hope you guys had a great 2019 and here’s to a great 2020. Happy New Year Everyone! ~ TechBeasts