PLAYit FOR PC FREE DOWNLOAD WINDOWS 7,8,10, macOS [VIDEO]

PLAYit HD Video Player is the top choice for video viewers. Although this is an Android app, it is so good that you cannot resist running it on your computer. Despite having no official PLAYit PC version, you can still run it on a computer. You are about to take a look at the steps to download PLAYit for PC. The PLAYit for PC will run smoothly on Windows 7,8,10, macOS.

Overview of PLAYit HD Video Player

PLAYit is more than just a video player. First of all, it plays every single format that exists to date. If you have ever used VLC media player, you must remember that VLC is known for its compatibility with a variety of formats. The same goes for PLAYit. If not better, it is as good as players like VLC. PLAYit also happens to be a media manager. It automatically pulls all video files stored on your device.

PLAYit also lets the users search for specific videos through their devices. PLAYit comes with a modern UI. It’s extremely easy to navigate through this application. The developers update it consistently to keep it stable. It has some modern features like Gesture Control. PLAYit also has its own converter. You can convert video files to audio files.

Formats supported by PLAYit

Most of the media players will support almost any video format except for the M4V, MKV, FLV, and a couple of others. Thankfully, the PLAYit supports these 3 formats too. Whether you have a video in the MP4 format, MKV, FLV, M4V, WEBM, MPG, MP2, MPEG, MPE, MPV, M4P, SWF, AVCHD or any other, the PLAYit will support it. It also supports playing the audio files. You can play any audio format.

Play Online Videos via PLAYit

The search engine of PLAYit does not only work with your device. It works online too. PLAYit’s search engine works like a web browser’s search engine. You can just enter your query to find the desired video. PLAYit pulls the results from the internet. Any video that you will play from the search results, that will be played inside the PLAYit player. With the extended controls and features in the PLAYit app, it will be easier to interact with that online video. It also supports live streaming from credible online sources. If you already have an online streaming app installed, you can select PLAYit as the default player for that.

Gesture Control in PLAYit Player

PLAYit is one of the only few players that follow the latest UI trends. It offers gesture control. Users can pinch on the screen to zoom in or zoom out. From the left side of the screen, one can swipe up and down to control the screen brightness. Players like MX Player and Netflix’s official player offered such controls so far, but now PLAYit has them too. On the extreme right side of the screen, you can swipe up and down for the Volume controls.

Best Features of PLAYit

PLAYit is loaded with a plethora of features, but there are few that make it the best among the rest of its competition. Here are a few of its amazing features.

Pop-out display support with video playback.

Background video playback with non-stop audio.

In-built audio player with support for all audio formats.

Latest Gesture Controls.

Video to Audio converter.

Subtitle support.

Over a dozen video formats supported.

In-built equalizer.

Light & easy-to-use.

Details of PLAYit

Developer ADORNED LIMITED Category Video Players & Editor Rating 4.4 with 240K total votes Current Version 2.2.4.7 Last Updated 11 May 2020 Total Downloads 10,000,000+

PLAYit PC Version

There is no official version of PLAYit for desktop computers. Since it is available for Android, it opens the doors to use this application the way we want. You can run the free Android version of PLAYit on Windows and macOS. Wondering how? Well, an Android emulator will let you do that. In this guide, we will be leveraging from the BlueStacks 4.1 or the NoxPlayer in order to run PLAYit for PC. The unofficial Playit PC version will work flawlessly on any version of Windows or the macOS. Take a look at the requirements and then go through the steps to finally download it.

PLAYit PC Requirements

Laptop or PC with Windows 7/8/10 or macOS. Internet Connection. Android Emulator : BlueStacks or NoxPlayer. Google Account – If you don’t have one, you can create a new one for free. Install the Emulator and set it up using your Google Account. Add the Video files to the emulator, you can import/export from Windows. You can also directly download files inside the emulator. Follow the remaining part of this guide to install PLAYit for PC.

Steps to download PLAYit for PC

On your PC, launch the BlueStacks or NoxPlayer. In the Emulator, open the Google Play Store. In the Search Bar of the Play Store, type “PLAYit”. You will find the PLAYit – A New Video Player & Music Player in results. Install this application and complete the installation process. Launch the PLAYit for PC from the App Drawer of the Emulator now.

After launching the player, you can select video/audio files stored on your device or you can use the online search engine of the PLAYit.

What’s next?

At this point, you have successfully installed the PLAYit for PC. This was a neat trick to unofficially download PLAYit on a computer. There is no other way to get it, so just enjoy it while you still can. The only downside here is that PLAYit will run only inside the Android Emulator and every time you want to use this player, you will have to open the emulator first. Rest assured, it will work well. If you have any kind of questions regarding PLAYit app or the emulators, feel free to reach out to us. The best way to contact us regarding this guide is through the comments section or the contact us page.

FAQs

Does PLAYit run MKV video format?

Yes, Playit supports MKV and over a dozen other formats for Audio and Video files.

Is PLAYit free?

Yes, a major part of the PLAYit is free. If you feel like FREE is not enough, you may go with PLAYit premium.

Is there any official PC version of PLAYit?

There is no official PLAYit for Windows or macOS, but with the guide given above, you can download PLAYit PC on any platform.

Will PLAYit run on Windows 10?

Yes, PLAYit for Windows 10 works flawlessly.

Does PLAYit support macOS?

macOS can run PLAYit easily with the help of the BlueStacks emulator.

Is PLAYit better than vidmate?

Vidmate is just a downloader while PLAYit is a feature-rich video player for media enthusiasts. It is definitely a better choice.

Is there a video converter in PLAYit?

PLAYit has its own Video to Audio converter. It can play any converted file on the go.

How to use Equalizer in PLAYit?

PLAYit equalizer button appears on the top of the video you’re playing. Just click on the button to access it. You can either use the default presets or you can create your own custom preset.

How to play online videos in PLAYit?

PLAYit’s search is integrated with platforms like YouTube, DailyMotion, Vimeo, and others. When you search for any video, PLAYit’s player fetches it from the source and plays it on your local device.