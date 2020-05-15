Smarteyes Pro for PC Download for Windows and macOS

SmartEyes Pro is a remote monitoring software for DVR cameras. For those of you who don’t know, DVR stands for Digital Video Recorder. These cameras can be installed for surveillance & security purposes. If you want to control such cameras using your computer, you would need SmartEyes Pro PC. It’s not officially available for computers. But you can run its Android version on computers. In this tutorial, you will take a look at the steps to download SmartEyes Pro for PC. This tool will run seamlessly on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and macOS.

About SmartEyes Pro

There is a huge number of remote surveillance software and all serve a different purpose. SmartEyes Pro supports DVR cameras, which is not very common. If you happen to have installed any DVR in your home or office, you can monitor it remotely using SmartEyes Pro application. The main purpose of this application is to kill your dependency on those big LCD screens. You can go away from your home/office and still keep an eye back at your place. SmartEyes Pro brings freedom to move freely while keeping your security on the top. Although DVRs are very old now, apps like SmartEyes Pro help DVR cameras taste the modern-day features. SmartEyes Pro brings a whole list of features allowing video recording, two-way audio support, security alarms, and much more.

SmartEyes Pro features

A few of the SmartEyes Pro features need to be discussed. Take a look at its best features below.

Change Video Resolution.

Change Video Size.

Password protection for your Videos.

Custom Display Settings.

Manual Camera Input.

Camera connection via QR Code.

Add Albums via QR Code.

Calendar with details.

SmartEyes Pro Details

Developer RIFATRON Co.,Ltd. CCTV DIV. Category Business Downloads 100,000+ Rating 3.6 Latest Version 1.0.49

SmartEyes Pro PC

Applications like SmartEyes Pro may be apparently limited to Android only, but their usability for a computer cannot be neglected. There are many users like me who wish to run SmartEyes Pro on PC. It may not be officially possible, but Android’s flexibility gives us this opportunity. You can download SmartEyes for PC via BlueStacks or NoxPlayer. Take a look at the requirements and then the steps to install SmartEyes Pro for PC.

Requirements to get SmartEyes Pro on PC

Desktop PC or Laptop with Windows or macOS.

DVR installed on your premises.

DVR and your computer should be connected to the same internet connection.

Details of your DVR i.e. name, IP address, and other important data.

Google Account. If you don’t have one already, you can create it for free.

Android Emulator: BlueStacks NoxPlayer.

Download and install the emulator. Set it up using the Google Account.

Follow the remaining part of this guide.

Steps to download SmartEyes Pro for PC

Launch BlueStacks or NoxPlayer on the PC. Open the Google Play Store inside the emulator. Using Play Store’s search bar, find “SmartEyes Pro”. As you find the app, install it. Open SmartEyes Pro after installation ends. Click on the Add/Connect button now. Select the connection method, add the camera details, and start monitoring.

What’s next?

At this point, you have successfully installed the SmartEyes Pro for PC. Once the basic set up is done, you can go anywhere in the world and your computer will stay connected to the camera. One of the greatest advantages of running it on a computer is that you can monitor the cameras on a bigger screen. Even if you leave the app running for 24 hours, it’s not going to cause any harm and no battery drainage will be involved either. Keep working on your computer while SmartEyes Pro for PC runs silently in the background. The app’s sensors will automatically notify you if anything odd happens in front of the cameras. This is indeed a great way to use your pretty old Analog cameras on the latest digital medium. If you run into any problems, feel free to reach out to us using the comment section below.

FAQs

Is SmartEyes for PC Safe?

YES! We are using a tested and safe method to install this app. There is no risk involved.

Is SmartEyes free for PC?

YES! SmartEyes is completely free for PC including Windows and macOS.

Does SmartEyes Pro run on Windows 10?.

YES! It runs pretty well on Windows 10 with the help of BlueStacks 4.2.

Can I download SmartEyes Pro on macOS?

With BlueStacks 4.1 or NoxPlayer, you can download SmartEyes Pro macOS.

Does SmartEyes Pro for PC support IP Cameras?

Unfortunately No. SmartEyes Pro supports DVR cameras only.

Does SmartEyes Pro support Hik Connect Cameras?

NO. It does not support any cameras other than DVRs. Hik Connect does not make DVRs.

Can I connect my DVR to SmartEyes Pro?

SmartEyes Pro is an app dedicated to DVRs.