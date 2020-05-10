YouTube Vanced for PC – Download on Windows and Mac

Looking for a method to download YouTube Vanced for PC? You will find it here. You can install YouTube Vanced on a computer running Windows or Mac. This step-by-step guide uses BlueStacks and Nox Player to run YouTube Vanced for PC.



YouTube Vanced is the most popular modified version of YouTube. This version of YouTube can play YouTube in the background. If you just want to listen to songs on YouTube, the YouTube Vanced may be the most appropriate solution. In this guide, I will show you the steps to download YouTube Vanced for PC. Before you install YouTube Vanced for PC, let’s learn a little more about this application.

YouTube Vanced

As its name suggests, this is an advanced YouTube app. The official YouTube application does not allow background play. When you minimize the app, the video stops playing too. YouTube has millions of songs. When you just want to listen to songs without wasting data, you do not prefer watching the video. Only listening to audio is not possible on the official YouTube application. YouTube does have a picture-in-picture mode, but even that mode is limited to a few countries only.

With the help of YouTube Vanced, the video will still keep playing in the background, but it will play in the lowest possible resolution. On the front, you can keep listening to the audio and this will save your internet data.

The UI of YouTube Vanced is exactly as same as the YouTube app. It offers the dark mode as well. You can find your playlists, library, and history options in it. If you log in using your main account, you will have all of your data in the YouTube Vanced too.

Head towards the steps below to get the YouTube Vanced on a Desktop PC or Laptop now.

YouTube Vanced for PC

Windows users can use the BlueStacks 4 and Mac users can use the Nox Player for this purpose. Pick your desired emulator from here. Install the emulator and open it on your computer. Log into the emulator using your Google Account. Now download the YouTube Vanced APK. Open the APK on your computer. It will be automatically installed via emulator. Open BlueStacks or Nox Player now. Launch the YouTube Vanced in it now. That’s all. Enjoy!

YouTube Vanced in BlueStacks 4 – Image@UsamaM

More: Best Modified YouTube Apps for Android – [Audio & Background Playback]