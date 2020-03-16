Download Frija Tool [ Firmware Downloader for Samsung ]

Looking for a tool to download Samsung Firmware? I think you should Download Frija Tool. A simple yet very effective tool to download Samsung firmware.

Samsung is the top of the smartphone world, they have devices for all the classes, either it’s elite, Upper Middle class, lower-middle-class working class, etc. From flagship to Mid-range, budget phones, low budget phones, and tablets. Samsung is covering every class, everyone has an option when it comes to buying Samsung smartphones. That’s the main reason behind the success of Samsung.

Not only they provided smartphones for everyone, but they also provide top-notch technology and quality. Moreover, they provide excellent after-sales services, you will get new and latest Android updates for your devices. That’s also the main reason Samsung is famous among the developer’s communities. We have seen tons of Tools for Samsung smartphones to manage them.

Among all these Tools there is one which will help you download your firmware and its name is Frija. This means you if you haven’t received an update through OTA, you can use Frija and download the latest update for your device. Also, you can download old firmware in order to go back to some old version of Android.

Now before I get to how to use and download Frija Tool, let me tell a bit about Frija Tool and what it is.

What is Frija Tool?

Frija tool is designed for PC, the basic purpose of this tool is to download firmware for Samsung smartphones. If you have heard or used SamFirm then you can easily understand Frija Tool. I can say that Firja is the best alternative to SamFirm, using this tool is very simple, UI is clean and user-friendly. All you have to do is download the Frija Tool on your PC and start using it, this tool doesn’t require any installation.

In order to download any firmware for Samsung, all you need to do is enter your model number and country. Frija Tool will provide you the latest firmware of any Samsung smartphone.

You can easily search manually, select manual search, type in the required details and you will get the firmware you are looking for. If we talk about the download speed, I have used Frija Tool and downloading speed was good because this tool directly downloads from Samsung’s main server. However, still downloading speed depends on your internet connection too.

These are the core features of the Frija Tool and also you know what is the main purpose of this tool. I think it’s time to move and tell you how to Download Frija Tool for Windows.

Download Frija Tool for Windows

Frija Tool can be used for many purposes. There are times when we face issues like Bootloop, Rebooting, Stuck on Samsung Logo, or device bricked. At such times Frija tool will be very helpful. Not only this, but you can also download Frija tool and update your device manually since OTA updates take time to arrive.

Frija is a small tool and you don’t need to install it on your Windows PC. Moreover, it won’t be taking a chunk of space on your computer. Since Frija Tool is only of 6MB in size. You can use the following link to download the latest Frija tool for your computer. But before that, you need to make sure you have the following requirements fulfilled.

Prerequisites

Microsoft Visual C++ 2008 & 2010.

The model number and region code.

Download

Once you’ve downloaded Frija Tool on your Windows, heed the following instructions to learn how to use Frija Tool on your PC.

How To Use Frija Tool on Windows

Step1: Download the Tool from the link given above on your Windows PC. Extract it on your desktop.

Step2: Make sure you have installed Microsoft Visual C++ on your PC. Otherwise, you won’t be able to use Frija Tool.

Step3: Run the Frija Tool and it would be better to go with Auto option. Enter the following.

Model Number. Region Code.



Step4: Once you have entered the details, click on check updates.

Step5: Next you will see the Frija Tool will provide the details of the firmware such as version, file name, size, and OS.

Step6: Click on the Download button, it will ask you for the location where you want to save the firmware. Select the location and your downloading will begin.

That’s all. Once your firmware is downloaded, you can use Odin to flash it. Please use Frija Tool and download the latest firmware for your Samsung devices.