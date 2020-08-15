How to Install MiChat on PC Windows 10 & Mac

I have installed MiChat on PC with the help of BlueStacks and it is working perfectly. Since I have tested it on my Windows 10 & Mac, I thought I should share this same method with all of you.

MiChat:

MiChat is a free messaging app with great features. This is not just for family and friends, MiChat helps you find new friends by expanding your social network and finding people nearby.

Main Features of MiChat PC:

Free one-on-one or group messages! Send messages faster and save data! Find people close to you. 50 meters? 100 meters? 1 km? Find new friends nearby! Maybe that special person is just around the corner! Take pictures of your life to capture small pieces. Share exciting moments with your friends! Each message has a specific idea. Choose or hang a message on the tree to look for that special person! Upload and receive videos, photos, files, texts, and voice messages in MiChat Messenger.

How can we install MiChat on a Windows 10 & Mac?

The answer to your question is pretty simple, we will third-party Android Emulators to provide the Android environment on our PC. Once you have installed the Andorid emulator you will be able to download Android apps on your PC.

Which Emulator do I use to Install MiChat on PC?

There are a number of emulators you can find on the internet but the best of them is BlueStacks and I also used it. BlueStacks is available for both Windows 10 & Mac. Moreover, Bluestacks runs the latest Android version, that is the main reason behind its success.

Requirements:

Desktop PC or Laptop with Windows or macOS.

Internet Connection.

Mouse & Keyboard.

Google Account – If you do not have one right now, create a new one for free.

Android Emulator i.e. NoxPlayer or BlueStacks.

Download and install the emulator, set up the emulator using your Google Account.

Follow the remaining part of this guide carefully.

Download MiChat for PC – Bluestacks:

First, you need to download and install BlueStacks on your Windows 10 or Mac. Once you are through with it. Heed the instructions below.

Launch the BlueStacks or NoxPlayer on your computer. In the Emulator, open the Google Play Store. Using the Search Bar of the Play Store, find “MiChat”. As the app appears in search results, install it. After finishing the installation, open MiChat PC.

You are done, now add your mobile number to configure your MiChat account as you do on your mobile device.

That’s all.