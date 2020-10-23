Hwo to use 7Zipper for PC free- Windows 10, Mac

Download 7Zipper app on PC and enjoy using one of the best 7-Zip formatting app on your Windows and Mac PCs.

Why the 7Zipper for PC app

If you use an Android smartphone extensively and transfer bulky files to and from your computer, you will be aware that storage is usually a concern when shifting through big files. This is where archiving and compressing can come in handy as it allows you to package a handful of files into one file with a .rar or .7z extension. These files can be extracted on your smartphone as well, although you might need the best unzip app for that.

While the 7Zipper PC app may sound like a good name for a PC virus, it’s actually a legitimate utility that compresses and decompresses files. It also comes with a built-in file manager that helps you manage those files. If you share a computer, such as for business purposes, someone else may have installed 7Zipper without telling you.

Formats

As the name indicates, this is designed to archive and extract 7Zip file extensions. In addition to 7Zip, 7Zipper can also unpack zip, alz, egg, tar, tar.gz, tar.bz2, gz, bz2, rar, jar, 7z, lzh while letting you create zip, 7z and jar archives.

What it gives you

The app will also let you view the contents of the archive. You can open large text and image files thanks to the built-in image and text viewer. You can also modify archives the way you want, thus bringing more control into your hands.

If you’re looking to clean up all the mess from your PC, you can use the multi-select feature and pick as many folders and files as you want to delete, rename or move them to another location altogether. This app is pretty old as well, and you will require an Android smartphone or tablet running Android 3.0 or above.

One reason to use 7Zipper for Windows is that it’s a free open-source program that runs on any computer. You don’t have to register 7Zipper to use it and the app integrates with the Windows shell. That means when you right-click a zip file, you’ll see a menu option that enables you to unzip the file using 7-Zip. You can also use 7-Zip to create compressed zip files that you can share with others or store on your hard drive when you wish to archive information.

The program uses a file format known as 7z that can compress files more efficiently than some other compression utilities. This can help you save on Internet transmission times when you upload and download these files, reduce your data charges and save you space on your hard drive and other storage devices.

One downside of 7Zipper is that not as many people have it installed as have software to support traditional zip files, which are automatically supported by most modern operating systems. If you send someone a 7Z file, you may have to explain what it is, how to open it, and even verify that it’s not a virus or something else nefarious.

How to Install 7Zipper app on Windows and Mac

Install BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Run the .exe file on your PC to complete the installation of the emulator Simply open the emulator from the desktop shortcut Look for the PlayStore app on the home screen and click on it. Search for the 7Zipper app and click on the install button to get the app on PC. Now you can access the app from the the shortcut created on the home screen of the emulator.

Also you can download the app on PC form this LINK.