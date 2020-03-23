How to play Free Fire on PC – Complete Guide

Playing video games is becoming one of the common interests of a large population around the globe. While keeping in view the engagement of the audience with games, many video game companies are creating fantastic content. The internet and the market are full of both stunning and cheap games. No doubt, it is quite tricky for the newbies to go for the best game. If you are also new to the gaming world and looking for a good game, so now you are in the right place.

Today, we are here with a game that comes up with a great storyline, eye-catching graphics, a variety of features, and much more. Well, not only are we going to share the name of the game, but we will also share a complete review of it.

Free Fire is a multiplayer action game that was published and developed by Garena studios. This renowned action game was released on December 4, 2018. Before the official launch of the game, the beta version already put the whole industry on the Fire.

According to some reports, the Free Fire was having more than 400 million users in November 2019, and no doubt, the number would be increased now by many millions. Well, that was the only basic intro of the game, now it’s time to go in-depth of the game details.

Gameplay and Features

The gameplay of Free Fire is one of the best games like PUBG and Fortnite. It is an online battle royale game that is played in the perspective of a third person. This game has multiple maps and an extensive collection of player skins and weapons. When you join any game, you will found your character inside a plane that will be flying over the island, where you have to continue the rest of your journey. You can jump from the aircraft at any point on the island. You will land with the help of a parachute.

Right after a safe landing, you have to search for the weapons and health kits to survive in the game. Different staying places are designed in the game where you can keep yourself safe until and unless an enemy catches you. It is the last person standing match, which means a person who lefts alone by killing enemies will be rewarded a title of a winner.

Well, the gameplay of the Free Fire is quite similar to the other action games, but here are some of the main features that make it unique as compared to the other games.

Solo or Co-Op Mode: You can play Free Fire as a solo or a small team of four players. There is also an option of audio chat through which you keep your team reported with the situation of the game. This mode is one of the preferable ones because many family members and friends love to spend an action time together. Start knocking out people today with your squad.

Extensive PvP battle: In player versus player mode, you will be provided with a fantastic environment where you have to fight with other 49 players. By killing each player, you can loot their garment, weapons, medical kits, and other precious items. By continuing through this mode, you will be left on an island where you have to start killing your enemies. If you are a good striker, then you should be attempting this mode rather than Co-Op mode.

Vehicles: If your enemy is sitting in a remote area of the map, you can reach them quickly through the vehicle that is present in the various area of the map. The vehicles are usually a truck and a jeep.

Graphics

Graphics are one of the main elements of the game. Actually, the graphics keep the player engaged with the game. If we talk about the free Fire, the developers of the Garena studios have designed it exceptionally. Whether it is a character, a weapon, a garment, a building, a pet, or any other game element, everything is designed by the usage of the perfect shape and beautiful colors. Due to the following features, free Fire won the title of the best popular voted game in 2019.

How to play Free Fire on your Windows-based PC?

A good smartphone with high specifications is not accessible to many people, and most people don’t like to play games on the smartphone because they prefer PC. How can these kinds of people enjoy the free Fire on PC? There is a solution for people who love to play games on a personal computer. If you also come in the same category, then here we are with an excellent tip for you. Not only the Free Fire, now you can play any of the Android-based games on your Windows PC by using an LDPlayer emulator.

What is an LDPlayer Emulator and for which purpose it is used?

LDPlayer is a renowned emulator through which you can run android games on PC. By choosing this software, you don’t need to worry about the charging of the device or the controlling system because you are going to have a great gaming time on your PC. LDPlayer was designed by a Chinese software company that uses a virtualization machine to connect the android operating system with your personal Windows-based computer. It is effortless to download LDPlayer from the internet. Several different websites are offering complete setup of this emulator, but if you don’t want to face any kind of problem, then you should be downloading it from the official website.

The complete procedure to start playing Free Fire on PC

Simply download and install the LDPlayer on your PC.

Open LDPlayer and download the free Fire from a built-in Google Play S

Install that game right after getting download.

Now, open the game and start knocking out people.

If you are switching from smartphone to the PC, then make some changes before playing the game.

Before starting the match, adjust your mouse sensitivity because there is a massive difference between playing on the PC and playing on a smartphone.

System Requirements for installing LDPlayer

Intel or AMD CPU Processor x86 / x86_64

Windows XP XP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win8.1 / Win10

Windows DirectX 11 / Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

Minimum 4GB of system memory (RAM)

Minimum 36GB of free hard disk space

Last and the most common requirement that virtual technology should be enabled in the BIOS.

Which PC is perfect for using an LDPlayer?

As you have read the system requirements of the LDPlayer, now we are going to recommend a PC on which this emulator will run smoothly. Your PC should have the following specifications to run LDPlayer accurately:

CPU: Intel i5 7500 and better

RAM: 8GB and above

Disk Space: Over 100GB

Graphics Driver: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti and better

Conclusion:

Many new gamers are looking for the best action or shooting game in the market. To fulfilling their gaming desire, we have provided a complete review of a renowned action game, Free Fire. This article is divided into two parts. In the first part, we have explained the details of the Free Fire, including its graphics, gameplay, and other special features. In the second part of the article, we have shared the details of useful software, LDPlayer.

LDPlayer is a light emulator that can help you out to play android based applications on your Windows PC or smartphone. By using an LDPlayer on your PC, you can enjoy Free Fire. In last, we have shared a complete procedure of playing Free Fire on PC along with the installation of an LDPlayer.