Fix Play Store This app is not compatible with your device error

This app is not compatible with your device, it is an annoying error that you can encounter while installing an app from the Play Store. This error also appears as “Your device is not compatible with this app”. Whatever error you are facing out of these two, we are going to fix it here. Let me tell you I got this error and how I quickly fixed it.

App is not compatible with your device – Your device is not compatible with this app

Earlier today, I was trying to install Apps on my Galaxy A50 in order to make a Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A50 Android 10 speed test. While trying to install the apps, I got the error “App is not compatible with your device”. At first, I was trying to install Instagram. After failed attempts, I tried to install WhatsApp and got the same error. At this point, I knew that there was something wrong with the Play Store and not the phone. I had not fully set up the phone, so I attempted to install the essential Google Apps, but the installation of those apps failed too. I started looking on the internet and found a number of solutions with some basic setups and some being very complex including root and all that stuff. As an average Android user, you would want to go with the basic feature and that’s what I wanted to find out as I had the idea of this post in the back of my head already.

Long story short, I ended up fixing the “App is not compatible with your device” error and within a few minutes, I had all of my apps running on my Galaxy A50 once again. I am going to share the steps here. If you are facing this error on your Android phone, follow the steps below and fix it right now.

Fix Play Store This app is not compatible with your device

Go to Settings on your Android phone. Go to Apps or Application Manager > Find the Play Store in the list. Open the Play Store’s settings in the App Manager and click on Storage. Now click on Clear Data. Restart your phone now. Launch Play Store and install the apps, it will be working fine.

Don’t worry, you will not lose any of your Play Store data. This method will not even log you out of the Play Store. This error basically occurs because of some misconfiguration between your Google Account and the Play Store. So, when you clear the data, the Play Store re-configures itself with your Google Account and picks up the compatibility. This method helped me and I believe that it will help you as well. If you are looking for a Play Store Alternative, take a look here. To fix any other errors of the Play Store, go here.

