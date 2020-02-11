With the help of this guide, you will be able to learn how to Share Real-Time Location on Google Maps & WhatsApp.

I have seen many people talking that sharing our live location is creepy and insecure. In many ways it’s but you cannot deny the fact that it’s also really helpful and handy at times. Suppose you are traveling alone, walking home alone and there is a chance something bad might happen. At such a time real-time location comes in very handy.

At least you will feel secure that someone knows where are you and he/she is keeping an eye out for you. So believe me sharing real-time location features is very useful but not all the time.

5 Best Android Apps to Save WhatsApp Status in 2020

There are tons of apps that will allow you to share your location but I don’t think we need to use such apps. Since we have WhatsApp and Google Maps, so why go for others. We use both of these apps on a daily basis and both of these apps are secure.

Let’s get started now and I will show you how you can Share Real-Time Location on Google Maps & WhatsApp.

There is a 100% percent chance most you know how to share real-time location on WhatsApp. However, I am in doubt that not all of us know how to share our real-time location on Google Maps.

How To Share Real-Time Location on Google Maps:

Before I start, let me tell you one more thing. You can use these same instructions and apply them to iOS devices. Because both of these apps work in the same manner on Android & iOS.

Google Maps is a must have app and there is no doubt that Google Maps is not pre-installed on any Android & iOS smartphone.

Now in order to share your real-time location on Google Maps. Open the app on your Android or iOS device.

on your Android or iOS device. You will see a blue dot with your exact location. When you do that will be your current location. Tap on it.

On the next screen, you will see three options. See Nearby Places. Share your Location. Save your Parking.



Tap on Share your Location and follow the instructions below. When you will tap on Share Your Location. You will get a time frame option. Choose a specific time or Until you turn this off. Below these options, you will see your contacts and a number of apps on which you can share your real-time location.



Once you have selected the time frame, all you have to do is either select a contact or select an app.

Check your Location History in Google Maps

Stop Sharing Your Location on Google Maps:

It’s also pretty simple if you didn’t choose a time frame then you have to manually stop it. Heed the instruction below.

Tap on the link that you have shared with someone. Next, choose Sharing via link.

that you have shared with someone. Next, choose A new pop-up will show up, Toggle Off the switch and Google Maps will stop sharing your location.

Share Real-Time Location on WhatsApp:

As I said before I am 100% sure that everyone knows about this. I mean WhatsApp is the most used app from all the smartphone users on a daily basis. Sharing a live location on WhatsApp is pretty simple.

Open WhatsApp and choose the contact with whom you want to share the real-time location.

and choose the with whom you want to share the real-time location. Tap on the attachment icon right next to the text field. You will see different options, Tap on location.

On the next screen, you will get two location sharing options. Share Live Location. Send your current location.



Tap on Share live Location . A pop-up message will with a waring, Tap on continue.

. A pop-up message will with a waring, Tap on Next, you have to set the Time Frame. You need to choose from the following. 15 Minutes. 1 hour. 8 Hours.



Tap on your desired Time frame and then tap on the send button.

That’s how you can easily Share Real-Time Location on Google Maps & WhatsApp. Try it and let me know how was your experience.