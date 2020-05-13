We have screen mirror our iOS and Android devices to Windows 10 & Mac PC’s a number of times. But today, I will tell you how to Screen Mirror Windows & Mac PC on Android & iOS. This time it’s other way around. Let’s get started.

Before I move on let me clear one thing, screen mirroring Windows & Mac PC on Android & iOS is possible but it will take a bit of time. It’s not simple as it looks, you need to be present while following the steps provided below.

You can mirror your PC screen as well as remotely get to the computer from your mobile device by methods for screen contact and console. You have to download two or three Softwares on your PC and Mobile.

You can cast the PC on mobile regardless of the OS i.e you can mirror Windows on iOS and Android just as macOS on Android and iOS with no issues. A basic yet useful asset to get a bigger screen on your little cell phone for nothing. You need the internet and the software works quite smoothly even with normal internet speeds.

Screen Mirror Windows & Mac PC on Android & iOS:

Heed the instruction below and you will know how you can screen mirror Windows & Mac Pc on your Android and iOS devices. There is not rooting or Jailbreaking involves, just follow the instructions and you good to go.

Screencast PC on Mobile Phone:

Time needed: 10 minutes. I will be using a Chrome Add-on, which means you can easily use it on Mac and Windows PC. Let’s begin and screen mirror Windows & Mac PC on Android & iOS. Download Chrome Remote Desktop: You have to initially download the Chrome Remote Desktop (CRD) Chrome Extension on Google Chrome Browser. It goes about as an assistant which bolsters the software by implication. Without CRD Plugin the software won’t work. Add To Chrome: Click on Add to Chrome to introduce CRD on Chrome Browser. It will take a spot on the extension menu on the privilege of the URL bar area. Open Remote Access Website: Presently click on the CRD Icon on the extension bar to Open Remote Access Website on the browser. Download Batch File: Here Download Remote Access file on your computer. The site progressively gives you Windows or Mac record in the wake of recognizing the OS. Add File in Mac Settings: For Mac, you need to install the RAF on your Macbook and Grant the Permissions. You have to allow accessibility consents, click on the Lock icon, enter the screen lock secret key and Grant the Computer Control to the CRD App.

Turn On & Add Name: When the Installation is finished “Turn On” the Remote Access on CRD Website. After you Turn On the Remote Access on the PC, you will be approached to name the computer, pick any Desired Name.

Setup a Pin: Moving on, it’s now time to set up a pin that will be used for security purposes. In order to Screen Mirror Windows & Mac PC on Android & iOS, this pin will be required.

Download Chrome Remote Desktop for Smartphones: It’s time to download the Chrome Remote Desktop app for Android & iOS. Setup CRD App on Android & iOS: After downloading the CRD app on your Android or iOS. Launch it and use the same Google Account which you have used on your PC. Once you are logged in with the same Gmail ID, you will be your active PC or Macbook connection. Tap on it and Add the Pin you have created before.

That’s all.