New* WhatsApp Dare Games (2020 January)[Truth Questions, Messages with Answers]

Enjoy the best WhatsApp Dare Games (2020). Previously, I shared lists of Best WhatsApp Group Names which could give a whole new feel to your family and friends’ groups. Now, I am going to share some fun games that you can play on WhatsApp with your friends and family.

This Post is old but I have added new WhatsApp Dare Games, Please do check at the end of the post.

These games are really cool and fun so if your WhatsApp is getting a little boring or you want to do something new then enjoy playing these WhatsApp dare games.

Truth or Dare can never go old and the latest trend in the newer generation is Truth or Dare played over WhatsApp where you don’t really have a choice and you can only opt for ‘Truth’. However, the questions asked come with a tick of adrenaline rush with the kind of secrets you are asked to disclose. These games are so much fun that you would want to start playing them right now.

Top WhatsApp Dare Games

Let’s move on to thein theseafter I quickly explain how the games will be played.

There are several questions, each with its own dare to follow a secret to be revealed. Every question comes with a certain number of items that your friends have to choose. For example, a dare could be to choose from numbers 1 to 10. Each number has its own hidden dare or secret question.

Once your friends choose the number, you will tell them what to do based on whatever is hidden behind that number. It’s really easy to play and you’ll get a grasp of it. You can copy and paste the questions and answers from the lists given and send them to your WhatsApp friends and family.

WhatsApp Dare Games (2020)[Truth Questions, Messages with Answers]:

Following are the best WhatsApp Dare Games of all time. Moreover, we have added some new interesting games and pranks to lit up the moment.

WhatsApp Dare Messages:

Choose a ❤ from the given below and I will send you a dare for the selected.❤:

❤1 ❤2 ❤3 ❤4 ❤5 ❤6 ❤7 ❤8 ❤9 ❤10

Answer:

Be My BF/GF for 1 day Use My Photo as your WhatsApp DP Reveal your relationship status – Single or committed? What do you like the most in me? Rate my look from 1 to 10 Propose me Kiss Me What Kind of Relationship do you expect from me? What qualities do you search for your life partner? Tell me the name of your GF/BF.

WhatsApp Puzzle Games:

The name of the 15 cities is hidden in the below clue. Decode them and tell the names of all the cities.

❤li ® ➡ ⚫ ⛓ ®U ♦ ® N rrr… ® T ® D

Answer:

Delhi Agra Indore Calcutta Hyderabad Chennai Bombay Bengaluru Itanagar Patna Kanpur Srinagar Tatanagar Chandigarh Surat

WhatsApp Games for Friends:

Dare: Fill it up

How we met:

My name on your phone:

Who I am to you:

One word that describes me:

What you dislike about me:

First impression:

Current impression:

Do you trust me:

Send it to your friends and get amazing replies.

Naughty WhatsApp Games for Girlfriend:

Choose a number from 1-10 and reply fast…

Send your selfie in the toilet :p Sing your favorite song and send the recording to me. Send me kisses in a video clip. Use my photo as your DP for 24 hours. Send your funniest picture to me. Put my name on your WhatsApp Status. Click the pic of your legs and sent it to me. Tell me your favorite actor with the proper reason behind it. Tell me the brand of your under-garments your wear Send me a video of yours telling that I am sweet.

WhatsApp Dare for Crush:

Dare: Choose any number between 1 to 25 and I will send you your dare.

Answer:

Write your crush name in your status. Will you kill anyone if you get permission? If yes, Who is that person? Be my GF/BF for one day. The quality you like the most in yourself? The quality you’d like to change in yourself? What do you like in me? The thing you don’t like in me On your interest, the person you like to marry. Send me your cutest picture. Describe me in one word. The most important person in your life? My contact name on your phone. The nickname you want to give me? Things you like most in me? A color that suits me? Relation status you want to be with me? (No cheating) The thing you like most about my character? The thing you hate in my attitude? Which type of dresses suits me most? Dedicate a song to our relationship? Rate my WhatsApp profile picture out of 100? The first thing you notice in a person when you meet them the first time. Your Best Friend. What is your opinion on me? What is your crazy dream?

WhatsApp Funny Games:

Dare: Choose one of your favorite colors from below and I will dare you.

Yellow

Blue

Green’

Orange

Purple

Red

White

Answer:

Yellow – Ask your neighbor for a roll of toilet paper

Blue – Delete your Partner’s Number from your phone

Green – Don’t Talk to your partner for 24 hours.

Orange – Tell your partner name to your mom.

Purple – Drink 1 Glass Water within 10 seconds.

Red – Read the last message from your partner loudly.

White – Use your partner’s photo on your WhatsApp story.

WhatsApp Slam Book:

Dare: Send these questions to your friends and ask them to reply asap.

The quality you like the most in me? If you have a chance to kiss any girl from your class which girl would you select? What is your crazy dream? What is the name of your first crush? The thing that you want to change in me? Which person would you like to make your life partner?

7. Who is your best friend?

The thing that you hate the most in me? What is your opinion on me? What is the best quality of yourself you think?

Dare: Check if there is any miskate in this…

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

43

44

45

Great… What did you find? Go, Check the spelling of mistake, It’s wrong. 😆 😆 😆 😆 😆

Naughty WhatsApp Games for Friends:

Dare: Choose a three-digit number from below. I will tell you something about you, that you no one else knows.

000

111

222

333

444

555

666

777

888

999

Answer:

000 Handsome

111 Loving and most caring

222 Silent Killer

333 True Lover

444 Cheater

555 Sex Addict

666 Heart Broker

777 Proud & Sweet

888 Lazy person in Bed

999 Hard Worker

WhatsApp Dare Games for Lovers: 😈

Dare: Select one of the following and I will tell you whom I am to you. Go head be very careful. 🙄

Chocolate Burger Pizza Cigarette Sweets… Cake Chips…

Answer:

You love me Time Pass We are friends You really need me. Good friends for life Addicted to me Can’t live without me.

WhatsApp Dare Messages for Boyfriend/Girlfriend: ❤

Dare: Want to know how you much your Boyfriend/Girlfriend knows you or love you. Try the following questions and you’ll know.

Things you like most in me?

Ans: ___________

Give me a nickname that you want?

Ans: ___________

My contact name saved on your phone?

Ans: ___________

The thing you like most about my character?

Ans: ___________

Which color suits me the most?

Ans: ___________

Relationship status that you want with me?

Ans: ___________

The behavior that you hate about my attitude?

Ans: ___________

What type of dress suits me the most?

Ans: ___________

Rate my DP out of 10?

Ans: ___________

Dedicate a song for our relationship?

Ans: ___________

Dares:

Hand in Upper Direction >> Slap your own face yourself three times. Hand in Lower Moment >> Reveal your deepest secret in front of everyone. Hands in Punch Movement >> Tell us the name of your Crush from our School/College/Class.

There you, These were the best WhatsApp Dare games available on the Web. You can play such games with your friends, family, classmates, office colleagues, boyfriend, girlfriends etc. Please do share your experience with us and if you have any new games, you can tell me in the comments and I will post them here.