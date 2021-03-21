Voice Dream Reader for PC – How to use on Windows 10, Mac

Use the Voice Dream Reader app on your PC. This app is a text-to-speech reader that turns any document and ebook into audio.

What is the Voice Dream Reader PC app?

Voice Dream Reader for PC is a barrier-free reading tool for mobile and tablet devices. With advanced text + to + speech and a highly configurable screen layout, it can be tailored to any reading style, from fully auditory to fully visual, and with a synchronized combination of both.

Voice Dream Reader is a versatile reading tool for iOS. Featuring Dyslexia friendly font, text and audio synchronization, customizable font size and colour combinations, as well as full VoiceOver support – this app is useful for all, including individuals with different disabilities.

What does it offer?

Voice Dream Reader for Windows supports reading PDF and Word documents, DRM-free EPUB and DAISY eBooks, Web pages and more. It’s directly integrated with Bookshare, Dropbox, G-Drive, Evernote, Pocket, Instapaper, and Gutenberg.

People with visual disabilities will benefit from the ability to listen to documents read in their favorite voices; students and others with dyslexia will appreciate the ability to synchronize reading that integrates text and voice; And everyone who wants to hear or read their documents in their own way will benefit from the ability to configure visual and voice capabilities.

FEATURES

Built-in voices, as well as in-app purchases of higher-quality voices

Listen to documents like its music, with play-pause button, gestures, or remote control

Synchronized word and line highlighting, font choices, customizable color themes

Easy extraction of common filetypes, as well as full integration with Bookshare

Full-text search and playlists to find text or your books on your iOS device

Save and view PDF documents in the original layout

Bookshare and Gutenberg

Built-in + web browser to download files

Folder to organize content

Export full text, markers, and notes

Set bookmarks, highlight text, and take notes

Full-text search

A voice already built into the device

Voice Reading

Continues reading when you lock the screen

Change voice and reading speed (50-700 words per minute) on the fly

Remembers the voice and speech rate used for each document

Visual Reading

Switch between original layout and text-only view for PDF documents

Improve focus with a reduced text area and auto-scrolling

Customizable font including OpenDyslexia font

Font size up to 80 points for low vision users

Adjustable margin, line spacing, and character spacing

3 fully customizable color themes

How to Install the Voice Dream Reader app on Windows and Mac

You will need to install an Android emulator on your PC, I will recommend the BlueStacks emulator. Complete the installation of the emulator on your PC. You will now download the apk file of the app on your PC from a trusted source Right-click on the file where it is downloaded. In the dialogue box click on the option Open with BlueStacks Now the app will start the installation on your PC.

You can also use the app from your smartphone as well, follow this LINK.