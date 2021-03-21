Voice Dream Reader for PC – How to use on Windows 10, Mac

Use the Voice Dream Reader app on your PC. This app is a text-to-speech reader that turns any document and ebook into audio.
What is the Voice Dream Reader PC app?
Voice Dream Reader for PC is a barrier-free reading tool for mobile and tablet devices. With advanced text + to + speech and a highly configurable screen layout, it can be tailored to any reading style, from fully auditory to fully visual, and with a synchronized combination of both.
Voice Dream Reader is a versatile reading tool for iOS. Featuring Dyslexia friendly font, text and audio synchronization, customizable font size and colour combinations, as well as full VoiceOver support – this app is useful for all, including individuals with different disabilities.
What does it offer?
Voice Dream Reader for Windows supports reading PDF and Word documents, DRM-free EPUB and DAISY eBooks, Web pages and more. It’s directly integrated with Bookshare, Dropbox, G-Drive, Evernote, Pocket, Instapaper, and Gutenberg.
People with visual disabilities will benefit from the ability to listen to documents read in their favorite voices; students and others with dyslexia will appreciate the ability to synchronize reading that integrates text and voice; And everyone who wants to hear or read their documents in their own way will benefit from the ability to configure visual and voice capabilities.
FEATURES
- Built-in voices, as well as in-app purchases of higher-quality voices
- Listen to documents like its music, with play-pause button, gestures, or remote control
- Synchronized word and line highlighting, font choices, customizable color themes
- Easy extraction of common filetypes, as well as full integration with Bookshare
- Full-text search and playlists to find text or your books on your iOS device
- Save and view PDF documents in the original layout
- Bookshare and Gutenberg
- Built-in + web browser to download files
- Folder to organize content
- Export full text, markers, and notes
- Set bookmarks, highlight text, and take notes
- Full-text search
- A voice already built into the device
Voice Reading
- Continues reading when you lock the screen
- Change voice and reading speed (50-700 words per minute) on the fly
- Remembers the voice and speech rate used for each document
Visual Reading
- Switch between original layout and text-only view for PDF documents
- Synchronized word and line highlighting
- Improve focus with a reduced text area and auto-scrolling
- Customizable font including OpenDyslexia font
- Font size up to 80 points for low vision users
- Adjustable margin, line spacing, and character spacing
- 3 fully customizable color themes
How to Install the Voice Dream Reader app on Windows and Mac
- You will need to install an Android emulator on your PC, I will recommend the BlueStacks emulator.
- Complete the installation of the emulator on your PC.
- You will now download the apk file of the app on your PC from a trusted source
- Right-click on the file where it is downloaded. In the dialogue box click on the option Open with BlueStacks
- Now the app will start the installation on your PC.
You can also use the app from your smartphone as well, follow this LINK.