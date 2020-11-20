Use HBO Max For PC Free on Windows 10 and Mac

Download HBO Max app on PC. It is the streaming platform that bundles all of HBO together with even more of your favorite TV series and other Shows.

What is HBO Max PC app

HBO Max for PC is an American subscription video-on-demand streaming service from AT&T’s WarnerMedia. The service launched on May 27, 2020.

According to AT&T, HBO Max had 8.6 million activated subscribers on September 30, 2020. As of the same date, the service had a nominal total of 28.7 million subscribers. With the balance made up of HBO pay-TV customers whose subscriptions make them eligible for free access to HBO Max.

HBO Max’s deep library of content is comparable in size to that of Disney+’s, which is to say it’s expansive. The service combines current and classic HBO shows, new originals (called Max Originals), and select shows and movies from other WarnerMedia brands including Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC, CNN, the Turner library, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, and more. HBO Max also acquired streaming rights to other series and movies for the service.

New subscribers can sign up for Max and pay $15 a month after a weeklong free trial. That matches the price HBO already charges for its regular channel on most pay-TV providers, HBO Now. Some current HBO customers can get HBO Max at no added cost. It also competes with new rivals like Disney Plus, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus, but all three are much less expensive.

HBO Max for Windows is U.S. only, with planned international expansion

Pricing

The thing that is hurting the app most is that It’s pricey. HBO Max is one of the most expensive among its rivals, similar in price to Netflix’s most popular plan but with a smaller catalog, more-limited features and less name recognition.

That service costs $14.99 a month. Now, here comes HBO Max. It has everything that HBO Now had, plus tons of classic Warner Bros. films, TV shows like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and even third-party content for anime and art film lovers. All of that comes for the same price that HBO Now charged.

One HBO Max subscription allows for up to three simultaneous streams, which is one fewer than Disney Plus (4 streams at once). Netflix offers different amounts of simultaneous streams, based on which package you subscribe (1 at $9, 2 at $13 and 4 at $16).

Media Library

No video streaming service is complete without a library of on-demand movies. The service is not behind in this category either, thanks to content partnerships with in-house (New Line Cinema and Warner Bros.) and external content sources (such as Studio Ghibli and The Criterion Collection).

For the Anime fans

Anime fans will go nuts over the library of films from Studio Ghibli, along with a selection of classic and current anime series via Crunchyroll. There are also some series from Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, but their selection is really limited. It’s made up in part by the many classic Looney Tunes animation shorts that are also available.

How to Install HBO Max app on Windows and Mac

Install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Complete the installation setup of the emulator by following the on-screen instructions. Open the emulator after the complete installation and look for the PlayStore app Search for the HBO Max app, click on the install button You will be asked to give your Google ID, to start the download. (If you do not have one create it) Now you can use the app on your PC, just click on the app icon on the home screen of the emulator.

You can use the app on your smartphone as well, you will need to follow this LINK.