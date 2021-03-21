The Room Old Sins for PC-How to Play on Windows 10, Mac

Download The Room Old Sins app on your PC. Be transported to a place where tactile exploration meets challenging puzzles.

What is The Room Old Sins PC app?

The Room Old Sins for PC – a fascinating quest, where the player will take part in the investigation of the mysterious disappearance of the couple Waldgrave.

As an experienced detective, users will go in search of a talented engineer and his wife. In the process of untangling this case, gamers will visit the house of the lost, which is full of mysteries waiting to be solved.

This is especially true of Dollhouse located in the attic because it is directly involved in the disappearance of the owners. Great graphics and atmosphere and the plot will help get pleasure from passing.

Everything happens around a dollhouse you find in a dusty attic. With finger swiping on the screen, you will pull the levers, push the switch, and place the missing components in place, with a signal that you have succeeded.

Features– The Room Old Sins

THE ULTIMATE PUZZLE BOX

Explore a deviously complex dollhouse that transforms at your fingertips. Each intricate room is a portal to a new, stunning environment.

PICK-UP-AND-PLAY DESIGN

Easy to begin yet hard to put down, enjoy a unique mix of intriguing puzzles with a simple user interface.

INTUITIVE TOUCH CONTROLS

A tactile experience so natural you can almost feel the surface of each object.

INTRICATE OBJECTS

Examine dozens of detailed objects to discover which of them conceal hidden mechanisms.

ATMOSPHERIC AUDIO

A haunting soundtrack coupled with dynamic sound effects creates an unforgettable soundscape.

iCLOUD & GAMECENTER SUPPORTED

Share your progress between multiple devices and unlock achievements.

MULTI LANGUAGE SUPPORT

Available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Turkish and Russian.

How to Install the The Room Old Sins app on Windows and Mac

Install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Run the EXE file on your PC to complete the installation of the emulator. Open the PlayStore app from the home screen. Search for The Room Old Sins app and click on the install button. You will be asked to log in using your Google ID to start the download process.

You can play the game on your smartphone as well, follow this LINK.

FAQs

How to Create a Profile on The Room Old Sins?

At the moment we think it’s caused by having a physical keyboard attached, so try detaching it and see if that helps. If not, try turning off your device and restarting.

Why isn’t my device isn’t compatible with The Room Old Sins?

With each game that we make we try hard to better what we did previously, and this often means that we’re pushing the hardware harder with each time.

The Room: Old Sins is no exception, so the hardware requirements are a little higher than they were for The Room Three.

The base requirements for Old Sins are that the device must support OpenGL ES 3.0, and have more than 1GB of RAM. There will be some devices that meet those requirements which might also be incompatible (we can never make any guarantees on which devices will be supported on Android, as with so many combinations of hardware and OS versions, there will always be some devices that have problems).