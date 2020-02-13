How to send a GIF on WhatsApp [ Guide ]

With the help of this guide, you will be able to learn how to send a GIF on WhatsApp on Android & iOS.

Gifs are the best way to express your reaction and a solid way to deliver a message or statement. Now while using WhatsApp we have tons of options to express or feelings or emotions but they are not as good as GIFs.

WhatsApp added GIF support in late 2017 but still, there are some restrictions when sending a GIF on WhatsApp. It’s not that you just select a GIF and send it to someone. There are some things you need to follow as per their rules. However, with the help of this guide, you can easily send a GIF on WhatsApp without any restrictions.

How to send a GIF on WhatsApp:

Let’s start with the smartphone first and heed the instructions below to find out how you can send top tier GIFs on WhatsApp.

Android & iOS:

#1: To begin with, there are three options on WhatsApp through you can send a GIF. The first one is simple, you need to save a GIF from the Web and send it as you send an image. It more likely sends a photo on WhatsApp.

#2: The second one is a bit different, WhatsApp gave you an option to convert a video into GIF. I am sure you have seen this same feature on many Android devices. The same goes for WhatsApp when you are sending a video you can convert a small part of your video into GIF.

Open WhatsApp and choose a contact to whom you want to send a GIF.

and choose a contact to whom you want to Now create a Video using WhatsApp and when you are done, you will see the following icon as shown below.

All you have to do is Tap on the GIF option and your video will be converted in GIF.

#3: The third one is by using GIPHY. WhatsApp integrated the GIPHY search option and with that, you can easily search for the GIF you are looking for.

Tap on the sticker icon located in the text filed where you type text. To make things more clear, check out the screenshot below.

When you will tap on the sticker button you will see the following screen. Either you can choose from the trending or you can use the categories located above. Moreover, you can also use the search feature and find the one you are looking for.

Type in a word and you will be presented with a number option to choose from.

WhatsApp Web:

Sending a GIF using WhatsApp Web is the same, all you have to do is click on the smiley icon. First, you will see your recent emojis and at the bottom left side of the screen, you will see the following options.

Emojis. GIF. Stickers.

Click on the GIF and you will see trending GIF and also at the top you will see the categories. Moreover, you can also use the search feature on WhatsApp Web too.

That’s all. These are options you can choose from to send a GIF on WhatsApp. However, if you share any GIFs from the Web, WhatsApp will only send a link or embedded image. There is no direct way to send any GIF from the Web on WhatsApp.