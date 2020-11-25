Poweramp for PC – How to use on Windows 10, Mac

Download Poweramp app on PC and use on of the best Music players available for you. Listen and customize your personal library.

Why the Poweramp PC app?

If you’re like most music consumers these days, there’s a good chance that you’ve made the switch from personal iTunes libraries to streaming services like Spotify, Google Play Music, or Apple Music. And while Spotify or Google’s offerings may be easy, cheap, and convenient for most listeners. Most smartphones these days (excluding, notably, Google’s Pixel line) feature microSD card slots that allow for cheap, expandable storage and an easy way to localize all of your music in one place.

Poweramp is a feature-filled Android player available that you can try out for free for 15 days before upgrading to the full version for $4.99. And there’s a lot of features here to convince you that the upgrade to one of the best Android music players.

Features

Poweramp includes support for a wide variety of audio formats, a 10-band graphic equalizer, lyrics for songs, numerous playlist formats support. A tag editor, fast library searching, home, and lock screen widgets, setting customizations make Poweramp a good choice for you.

The app supports nearly every single audio-based file type you could ever hope for, from standard .mp3 and .m4a files. To higher-end file types, including lossless support through .flac (on Windows) and .aiff (on Mac). Whatever file type your library is made of, you can nearly guarantee that Poweramp won’t have a problem playing it.

Next to the equalizer, you’ll find some options for tone and volume, including a virtual volume knob an option to play music in mono mode, and a balance knob. These features aren’t as rich as the equalizer, but they’re useful nonetheless. Especially on phones that don’t have options for mono playback, or if your headphones fall out of balance.

The unlocked version of the Poweramp for Windows costs you a cool $3.99, but that’s it. There’s no monthly or annual cost, you’ll never see an ad. And according to the app description, you won’t have to pay extra for Poweramp 3.0 when it finally leaves alpha.

How to Install Poweramp app on Windows and Mac

You will need to install an Android emulator on your PC, Install BlueStacks emulator Run the .exe file on your PC to complete the installation After the installation is complete, open the PlayStore app from the home screen You will be asked to log on using your Google ID. Search for the Poweramp app. Click on the install button to complete the download process.

Use this amazing music player on your smartphone as well, just follow this LINK.