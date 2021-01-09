Download and install the latest Parler APK on any Android phone. The instructions to install Parler are explained in simple steps.

The controversial social media application Parler has taken the internet by storm after Twitter closed the doors for one of the most followed accounts.

As compared to Twitter and Facebook, Parler doesn’t have a lot of filters and it doesn’t restrict users from expressing their thoughts freely. Parler gives more control to the users than it keeps to itself. The app became the most downloaded application on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store within a night.

Since the app doesn’t really restrict its users from certain things, it had to say Goodbye to the app stores. Right now if you wish to download Parler, you won’t be able to find it in any of the stores, be it App Store or the Play Store.

While there might not be a method to download and install Parler on your iPhone, but you can still get this application on your Android smartphone and we are going to explain the method to do so.

Disclaimer: First of all, I’d like to tell you that we are not associated with Parler or its makers in any way. The entire point of this article is to help the users install this application and experience this new social media platform. While I show you the steps to download and install Parler on Android, make sure that you fully understand what this application is and also make sure not to take part in any activity that can cause trouble to others. We do not promote misuse of this application and we strictly suggest you to use this application nicely as just another social media platform only.

Download Parler APK & install it on Android

Download the Parler App APK first of all – Download Copy the APK to your phone or you can directly download it on the phone. On your phone, open a file manager and launch the Parler APK. If it asks you to allow unknown sources, go ahead and allow it. Now install the app and once installed, launch it. Sign up for a free account on Parler and start it using.

How does Parler work?

Facebook calls it a post, Twitter calls it a Tweet, and Parler calls it Parley. Your post or comment on Parler is a Parley that other people who are following you can view and comment on. In a Parley, you can include anything you want, you can share a webpage, you can also share a video clip, image, or whatever you want. Parler has a newsfeed where stories from around the world appear. You can also create communities on Parley and join other’s communities to take part.

Parler was originally launched in 2018, but it did not become as famous until November 2020, when one of the most popular personalities in the world finally joined the Social Media platform and brought a huge following to the platform. For the most part, Parler is just another social media platform, but it promotes freedom of speech. Some experts call it Twitter without rules. But freedom of speech shouldn’t be abused and peace must prevail with better sense, and that’s what we suggest while you sign up for Parler. Overall, it’s a very nice application to stay in touch with the newest happenings in the world, and there is a lot to learn from Parler.

That's all for now. If you are having any difficulties with the installation of Parler APK on your Android phone, feel free to reach out to us. You can also find a tutorial to download Parler for PC.