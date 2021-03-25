Panda Gamepad Pro for PC – Use on Windows 10 and mac

Use the Panda Gamepad Pro app on your PC. Follow the steps discussed below to get the app on your Windows and Mac PCs.

What is the Panda Gamepad Pro PC app?

Panda Gamepad Pro is an application that allows you to connect a gamepad to your mobile phone to be able to control and manipulate more simply.

Panda Gamepad Pro for Windows is a very helpful program for mobile game users. You will find a great assistant to help you in the configuration of your devices and have the best performance in your favorite video game. Use the convenient tutorial system in order that the installation does not present you with any type of problem. Use the Panda Gaming Studio app and be the best among your friends.

It also comes with calibration to make itself compatible with any mobile devices. Users must remember it only works with gamepads so keyboards or mouse are not compatible with the application. Any mobile devices must be rooted or activated via PC first before starting.

Its unique features:

Run games directly without cloning

Support Google Play login

Won’t be banned by some games in which duplication running is not allowed.

A big minus point for the application is that you need to root. It is well known that rooting a device is risky and can turn your device into a brick for a moment if it goes wrong.

Panda Gamepad Pro fully supports wireless gamepad only but does not accept mouse with wireless keyboards. Therefore, you need to take note of this to avoid wondering why the application does not accept the device.

What’s New on New Version of Panda Gamepad Pro for Windows?

Update Battery optimization permission requests and tips. Now you can skip it.

Fixed an issue that the key mapping will inaccurate in some phone’s notch.

How to Install the Panda Gamepad pro App on Windows and Mac

Step 1:

First, you will need to install an Android emulator on your PC. What an emulator does is it emulates the android on your PC. In no way are emulators illegal. So download the BlueStacks emulator on your PC.

Step 2:

Now go to the location where the file is downloaded. right-click on the file and run it as an administrator. An installation wizard will appear. Now follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation of the emulator.

Step 3:

Open the emulator. It will take some time to start the emulator at the initial stage. The emulator will further install additional files. Now on the home screen click on the PlayStore app.

Step 4:

In the search bar type, the Panda Gamepad Pro app. You will also need to log in using your Google ID to access the PlayStore features and to start the download.

You can use this app on your smartphone as well. follow this LINK