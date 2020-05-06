Move to iOS could not communicate with the device – FIXED

Move to iOS is Apple’s official application move data from an Android phone to the iPhone. This application often encounters an error “Move to iOS could not communicate with the device”. This is a common error. It comes up the moment you try to connect your Android phone to the iPhone. The error exactly shows the Move to iOS could not communicate with the device error. In this guide, you will learn how to fix Move to iOS could not communicate with the device error. Before taking a look at the solution, let us understand the background of this problem.

Move to iOS – The only application to switch data from Android to iPhone

Every day, we see a new smartphone in the market. It has become a habit of the consumers to switch to a new smartphone as soon as they find a better option. To make the smartphone switch easy for the consumers, different smartphone companies have developed different applications that move all the data in one go. Companies like Huawei, Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and all others have their own applications for their specific purpose. Furthermore, the Google Play Store has hundreds of such applications that work on all the Android phones. This was about Android. Now when it comes to iOS, there is only one application called “Move to iOS”, and thanks to Apple, that one application does not work fine either.

Switching from Android to Android is a piece of cake. Switching from iPhone to iPhone is a piece of cake. Moving from Android to iOS is when the pain starts. To further elaborate, I will explain what exactly happened to me.

The decision of switching from OnePlus 6 to iPhone XS Max

For over last 5 months, I was using the OnePlus 6. My OnePlus 6 had over 50,000 images, 400 videos, thousands of WhatsApp images, chats, messages, contacts, call logs, documents, etc. My experience with the OnePlus 6 was quite wonderful. In September, Apple released the iPhone XS Max, and just for the sake of experiencing the iOS, I decided to move from OnePlus 6 to iPhone XS Max. I got the iPhone XS Max and it was the time to shift the data.

When I turned on the iPhone XS Max, it asked me whether I want to transfer data from my Android phone or another iPhone. I chose the Android option and it showed me a code. I had to download the Move to the iOS application on my OnePlus 6 and enter the code shown on the iPhone. This code was supposed to help the OnePlus 6 establish a connection with the iPhone XS Max. After this, I was supposed to get the option to transfer my contacts, call logs, messages, and photos. You see, no WhatsApp data here either. I was fine with the data that I was able to move, so I followed the procedure.

Move to iOS – The real pain starts

The moment I entered the code in the Move to iOS application on the OnePlus 6, it started giving me the “Move to iOS could not communicate with the device” error. I looked up the internet to no solution. It turned out that this was widespread error and Apple did not have any official solution listed on any of their support pages. I looked through hundreds of forums, and after trying a handful of solutions given by different users, I was finally able to get through.

So, after going through all that misery, I decided to write this guide in order to help all the future Android to iPhone shifters. It is time to take a look at the solution to Move to iOS could not communicate with the device error.

*8/2/2019 – Post updated with an authentic/working method.

Move to iOS could not communicate with the device – How to avoid this error

First of all, ensure that your iPhone is not already set up and you have the option to transfer data from Android. If your iPhone is already set up, consider performing a factory data reset in order to get the data transfer option. Pick up your Android phone now and install “Move to iOS” application from the Play Store. Now on your Android phone, forget the current WiFi network. If there is an application that you think can interrupt with the network, uninstall it. Turn on Airplane Mode or Flight Mode on your Android phone. Having the Airplane Mode on, restart your Android phone. Plug the charger in both the Android Phone and the iPhone now. The charger must be turned on. Now on your Android phone, open Move to iOS application. Now on the Apps & Data screen on iPhone, click on “Move Data from Android”. You will see a code on your iPhone Now. At this point, your iPhone has generated a WiFi connection too. On the Android phone, open the WiFi and connect to the WiFi hotspot created by the iPhone. For example, it would be something like iOS fb466 or iOSfb466 – It can differ according to your phone. Connect to this WiFi on your Android now. The password would be the name of your WiFi connection. For example, if the hotspot name is iOS fb466, the password would be iOS fb466. If it is iOS fb466, the password would be iOS fb466. Be careful about the spaces. Open Move to iOS app now and enter the code again. It will work. That’s all.

Update: I have made a video regarding the fix. You can watch the video below if that is more convenient to you.

Thanks to our respected member Michael W Scott for letting us know about this solution in the comments section.

Conclusion

By this point, you should have all of your data moved from Android to iPhone. You must be wonder what was not letting you transfer the data previously. Well, the problem lies within two factors. The first thing is that most of the users do not plug in the charger before transferring the data, the charger needs to be plugged into both the devices. The second problem is that if any kind of communication/connectivity takes place on the Android device during the connection to iPhone, it interrupts the entire process. So, you must avoid any connectivity on the Android phone and for that, we enable the Airplane Mode. This is the solution that you will not find on any official Apple support forum. I hope that you have resolved this issue by following the steps given here. If you have anything to add to this guide or you are facing any problems, feel free to reach out to us.