Movavi Clips for PC Install Free – Windows and Mac

Movavi Clips app on PC is an advanced video editor for your device! It has everything you need to create an epic video or engaging Stories.

What is Movavi Clips for PC app

Movavi Video Editor is designed for anyone who wants to easily share their ideas through videos. You can Create heart-warming wedding videos, engaging travel clips, memorable birthday films and home movies. With Movavi’s free-download video software, you become the director of your own story.

The UI of the app is very appealing. In the Movavi Clips PC app, every tool is where you expect it to be. So even if you’ve never tried to edit videos on a PC before, it will take you no more than 20 minutes to master the movie editor and be able to edit like a pro.

When you’re ready to begin, you will find editing tools generally reserved for professional video editing software. Some of the tools available in the app include precise clip cutting, the ability to slow down or fast forward video clips, add transitions, and much more.

Once you have the basic video assembled, you can then use Movavi for Windows to color correct your footage using color filters. You can also manually adjust the brightness and saturation of each clip.

Before you export the movie, you can add titles, stickers, and voice-overs to give it a personalized feel. Additionally, you can choose to add music from Movavi’s built-in music and sounds library. This takes away the difficulty of having to find copyright-free music.

Features of Movavi Clip app

Add Photos and Videos

Choose the clips and photos you want to use for your movie

Order them the way you want

Add Music

Pick a song from your device’s memory or use one of the built-in tracks

Adjust music volume

Mute original video sound if necessary

Edit Your Movie

Cut out the sections you don’t want to keep in your movie

Add smooth transitions

Overlay stickers and captions

Copy video fragments

Save the Result

Set the aspect ratio for your output video

Save the movie on your phone or tablet

Share it on social networks

How to Download Movavi app on Windows and Mac

Install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. You will need to complete the installation of the emulator by following the on-screen instructions. It may take some time depending on your Internet connection Open the emulator on your PC, and look for the PlayStore app on the home screen Search for the Movavi app Click on the install button to complete the download

PC version

There is an official version of the app available for PC users ( Windows and Mac). You can access it from this LINK.

There are two version of it one is completely free but you will get a limited access to the features of the software. The Plus version is going to cost you $39.95 and it will have all the best features of the software.

System requirement for PC version