Enable MIUI App Drawer with MIUI System Launcher APK

Do you know that you can finally get the App Drawer on your Xiaomi or Redmi phone? Well, Xiaomi officially added the app drawer support to its MIUI back in November. To enable to MIUI App Drawer on your MIUI device, you would need the latest MIUI System Launcher. We have attached the latest 4.17.1 MIUI System Launcher APK here. Download it and enable the App Drawer on your phone right now.

About MIUI System Launcher

MIUI’s official system launcher did not have the app drawer option previously. It lacked a number of home screen settings on the Xiaomi and Redmi phones. In November 2019, Xiaomi officially added the app drawer support but made it limited to the MIUI Chinese ROM only. The Global MIUI users did not get it at that time.

However, in early 2020, Xiaomi rolled out the same support for Global users too. The feature, however, does not appear in the Xiaomi or Redmi phones out of the box. It is a part of the newest version of the MIUI System Launcher. Thankfully, the official APK of MIUI Launcher is widely available and you can install it on your phone within a second. This is not a third-party app or a third-party solution, and it will keep your phone as good as it was before.

The MIUI System Launcher cleverly adds all the missing features to your MIUI 11 device. Remember that this will not work with any device running MIUI 10 or lower. You must have the MIUI 11 installed. Let’s bring the missing MIUI app drawer back now.

What will the MIUI System Launcher add?

Here are all the features that the MIUI System Launcher will potentially bring to your phone.

Home screen with an app drawer

App drawer settings App suggestions Manage app categories Backgrounds Scroll bar Lock Home screen layout

Shake to fill empty cells

Prerequisites

MIUI 11

Xiaomi or Redmi phone

MIUI System Launcher APK with App Drawer

Copy the APK to your phone, if downloaed on phone already, just follow the simple steps below.

How to enable MIUI App Drawer [MIUI 11 – Xiaomi & Redmi]

Open the File Manager on the phone and click on the MIUI System Launcher APK. Install the APK by following the on-screen instructions. Go to the home screen of your phone. On an empty area, long-press and click on Settings. Now click on “More”. Click on Home screen > select App drawer. Go to the home screen again, swipe up to access app drawer.

What’s next?

By now, you should have successfully enabled the MIUI app drawer. You can customize the behavior of the app drawer by going into the same home screen settings. The transition effects, categories, scroll bars, and pretty much everything can be customized. The best feature of this app drawer is how it sorts everything under its specific category. With the app drawer enabled, the MIUI 11 looks much more cleaner.

I hope you guys found this guide useful. If you are facing any issues, feel free to reach out to me through the comment section below. I will try my best to get back to you ASAP.