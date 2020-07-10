Download MiniEye for PC Windows 10 & Mac for Free

In this post, you will learn how to download the MiniEye for PC Windows 10 & Mac. MiniEye is an Android app that allows you to control your IP camera through your Android device.

What is MiniEye?

Android MiniEye is an IP camera app, which provides features like a one-key remote switch, support for WIFI network management. Moreover, you will get remote video viewing, custom user authorization settings, motion detection support. configurations.

Can we Install MiniEye for PC?

If you are looking for a direct installation you will be disappointed, because there is none. Since MiniEye is an Android app designed for smartphones, you cannot directly install MiniEye on Windows or Mac.

However, you can download MiniEye with the help of a third-party Andorid Emulator such as BlueStacks and Nox. I am also using both of these Android Emulators to download the MiniEye on my Windows 10 and Mac.

Before we move on to the installation process you need to meet the following requirements in order to install MiniEye on PC.

Requirements:

Google Account – If you do not have one right now, create a new one for free.

Once you are done with the requirements it’s time to tell you how you can install MiniEye for PC Windows 10 & Mac.

Download MiniEye for PC Windows 10 & Mac:

First, Download and install BlueSacks

Open BlueStacks and log in using the Google Account.

Now open the Play Store in BlueStacks.

In the Play Store, type “MiniEye” and search it.

As you find MiniEye, install it.

Now open MiniEye in BlueStacks.

Follow on-screen instructions to set this application up.

That’s all.