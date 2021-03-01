Kocowa for PC – how to use free on Windows 10, Mac

Download the Kocowa app on your PC. Stream the latest programming direct from Korea featuring all of your favorite Korean dramas. Romantic comedies, reality, and variety series with premium quality English subtitles.

What is the Kocowa PC app?

KOCOWA for PC is an American online video streaming website headquartered in Los Angeles. It is a joint venture between the top three Korean broadcast networks:

Korean Broadcasting System,

Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation,

and Seoul Broadcasting System

It is to provide Korean entertainment to the Americas and all with multi-language subtitles.

Content

KOCOWA for Windows app streams a variety of Korean programs ranging from TV series such as School 2017 and The King in Love. Variety shows Running Man and Infinite Challenge. And K-pop music programs including Inkigayo and Music Bank World Tour up to six hours after being broadcast in Korea.

To also differ from its platform partners, KOCOWA for PC offers a Live Stream that centers around the platform’s 3 main content categories: Music, Dramas, and Reality.

This line-up of content gives users a variety of entertainment options to enjoy while interacting with others on the platform. If subscribers choose to stream on a desktop or laptop. they can chat with all the other k-drama, k-pop, and k-reality super fans in real-time. Subscribers who speak English, Portuguese, or Spanish can participate in this interactive experience.

What you might Like

Subtitles

Unlike Viki’s subtitling technology that crowd-sources subtitle translations under a Creative Commons license, KOCOWA’s content is translated and subtitled by a certified translation team. Content is translated into English, Portuguese, and Spanish within a few hours after the original airtime in Korea, so viewers no longer have to wait for crowd-sourced subtitles.

You get to watch Running Man a day earlier now And I appreciate that they have the Taste24 option where you can watch for free. if you can remember to catch it in the first 24 hours after they release it.

It’s the faster subbing that sold me too. I find myself spending the majority of my time on Kocowa. The sub quickly and the quality of the subs are very good.

Features

Watch TV dramas & variety shows in HD with NO ADS

30 DAYS FREE with our $7.99 monthly subscription

Accounts are charged automatically, so you don’t have to worry about missing the next episode

Link up to 4 devices to your account

Cancel anytime, and you will not be charged at the start of the next billing cycle

Final Thoughts

I love how fast the subs are released on Kocowa. It is actually the #1 selling point for me. Especially since Viki’s subbing speed has decreased significantly. With my busier schedule I don’t have the time to wait two or three days for subs. Especially if I am reviewing it for the blog.

How to Install the Kocowa app on Windows and Mac

You will need to install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Complete the installation of the emulator on your PC, you will need to follow the on-screen instructions. Open the PlayStore app from the Home screen of the emulator. You will be required to log in using your Google ID. Search for the Kocowa app and click on the install button.

You can use the Kocowa app on your Smartphone to watch your favorite Korean Dramas.