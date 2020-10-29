Install Free Geeni for PC- Windows 10, Mac

Download Geeni on PC and Control all Geeni smart home devices in one easy app, or by voice using Amazon Echo, from ANYWHERE in the world.

What is Geeni for PC app?

In the few short years since Smart Home tech started taking off, there have been countless companies that have risen and fallen by the fate of one product. Many of these one-trick ponies have failed to remain in the market as a result of developing an ultra-niche product, without the willingness or ability to explore neighboring device verticals. This sad fate is certainly not the case with the latest gem we’ve discovered in the world of Home Automation, Geeni with their smart lighting and security devices..

With Wi-Fi becoming the most widely adopted method for most devices and the prevalence of Amazon Echo or Google Home variants, there is less of a need for standalone hubs unless users opt for Zigbee or Z-Wave protocols. Those who do build their Smart Homes on these protocols will always need to have a hub specific to the protocol, in addition to any voice controller they might opt for.

Just like your attentive magical genie can pop out of a lamp to solve all your problems, the Home Automation company Geeni appeared on the scene, with a slew of smart devices to fix (most of) your smart home needs with a verbal command. Fortunately, you don’t have to wish for more wishes with this Geeni For Windows app.

What it Offers

While the Geeni PC app has devices spanning the gamut from color-changing LED smart bulbs to indoor smart plugs, outdoor weatherproof Wi-Fi plugs to indoor IP cameras for some of the lowest prices on the market, one of their rally cries is the interconnectivity of the suite all without a central hub.

Instructions

Know your Wi-Fi network and password.

Make sure your mobile device is running iOS 8 or higher or Android 4.1× or higher.

Make sure you’re connecting to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. (Geeni can’t connect to 5GHz networks).

Set-up process:

Download the Geeni app from App Store or Google Play.

Register an account on your into the App.

Plugin the device & reset it.

Open the app & add your device. You can add devices in easy mode or in AP mode.

For Easy mode.

Power on the device and make confirm the indicator light blinking quickly.

Enter your Wi-Fi network and password.

The Geeni app will try to connect your device.

For backup AP mode.

Power on the device and make confirm the indicator light blinking slowly.

Follow the instructions to choose the device from your Wi-Fi list.

The device will connect. (make sure your phone & device close to your router).

How to Install Geeni app on Windows and Mac

You will need an Android Emulator for this purpose, Install BlueStacks emulator. Complete the installation process of the emulator on your PC. Open the emulator and wait for the process to complete Look for the PlayStore app icon and click on it Search for the Geeni app, and click on the install button to complete the installation of the app

You can use the app on your Smartphone from this LINK