Install Free Dress Up Time Princess For PC

At first, glance, Dress Up! Time Princess for PC app may seem like a child-friendly game among the hundreds of dress-up apps in the mobile market. However, don’t be fooled by its cutesy graphics and doe-eyed characters. This 3D story dress-up game is packed with an intriguing plot and customization system that might leave players fascinated.

It is summer break and you are stuck visiting your grandpa in Paradise Town. As an apology for leaving you alone with grandpa, your mom offers you to play dress-up using the clothes in her old bedroom.

This introduces us to the game’s dress-up mechanics. Similarly to dress-up games like Love Nikki, clothes in Time Princess are based on rarity. The higher the rarity of clothes, the higher the attribute to gain better scores to win each stage in the story.

Dress Up Time Princess for Windows offers much more than just being a way to virtually try on a plethora of outfits from numerous time periods. There’s also a deep and complex story for players to enjoy too that sees them traveling through time where they’ll experience a fresh spin on well-known historical events.

Throughout the narrative, there are multiple choices the player will be able to make that will influence the outcome of that story. That means there are several branching paths for players to uncover based on the decisions they decide to make.

Multiple Stories For You

Queen Marie

Queen Marie is the first story available to play. Players will step into the shoes of Marie Antoinette, the historically infamous queen of France before the French Revolution in 1789. Your character has emerged inside the story as the queen herself. Can you help change her historical fate and France?

Magic Lamp

Magic Lamp is the second main story available. You can unlock this chapter after clearing Queen Marie stage 2-1 A Decision. Players will awake as Gina, a fierce girl in a world of Arabic folktales.

Gotham Memoirs

Gotham Memoirs is the third main story. It is unlocked after clearing Queen Marie stage 2-1 A Decision

Players will delve deep into the bustling city of early twentieth-century New York, as the main protagonist; Elizabeth Colvin, a 23-year-old intern reporter at the Sun-News. The Chief assigns you the potentially dangerous investigation of finding out what goes on behind Metropolitan Hospital’s closed doors, and if you don’t succeed, you will be fired. Will you be able to hold your own in The Big Apple, and what mysteries await you.

Figaro Fever

A wild play of humanity within a play brought to life on stage. The freedom of creativity versus the limitations of governance.

Figaro Fever is a continuation of Queen Marie’s story. It is available for purchase after clearing 1-7 Versailles’ Rose and costs 30 Reader’s Coupons. There is one chapter with a total of 10 stages

The Affair of the Necklace

This story follows Jeanne de Valois, the noble Comtesse de la Motte, a familiar face from the main Queen Marie story. There are no outfit scores that need to be beaten, no dialogue that will affect your companions’ affection, and no choices that affect the story progression. The only aspect that will block your progress is the 20 hour waiting period before a stage unlocks.

A Servant’s Resolve

A Servant’s Resolve follows Alfred, a servant working the Palace of Versailles before the events of the main Queen Marie story. There are no outfit scores that need to be beaten, no dialogue that will affect your companions’ affection, and no choices that affect the story progression.

