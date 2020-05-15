iMiniCam for PC Download Windows 10 macOS

iMiniCam may be the simplest remote surveillance solution for IP cameras. Despite being a great application, it’s not available in the Play Store. But the app can still be downloaded from the sources other than the Play Store. Apart from running it on an Android phone, you can run it on a computer too. The best way to unleash the real power of iMiniCam is to run it on the computer. You can imitate the Android version of iMiniCam as iMiniCam PC. In order to download iMiniCam for PC, you would need an Android emulator. I am going to show you the steps to install iMiniCam on PC powered by Windows & macOS.

What’s so good about iMiniCam?

If there is one word that defines the entire iMiniCam app, that’s simplicity. I cannot stress enough upon the straight-forwardness of this app. Of all the IP Camera & CCTV remote surveillance apps that I have tested so far, iMiniCam happens to be the lightest and the fastest. No confusions and complexities involved. The app has a brilliant UI which is pretty much self-explanatory.

iMiniCam works with almost any IP camera. The app will let you connect multiple cameras at the same time. A tiled view shows you the live feed from the connected cameras. Although this app doesn’t offer PTZ features, you can still record a live video or simply capture the screen. It has two-way intercom support which definitely requires your camera to have a mic and a speaker. You can notify the people in front of the camera through the mic. The iMiniCam app has motion detectors too. If any unusual thing occurs in front of the cameras, the app will notify you immediately.

iMiniCam uses the internet connection to establish a connection between the camera and the device. Users need the IP address, configuration ID, and other details of their cameras. Adding cameras to the app is pretty simple. It has an Add button using which you can add an online camera, a camera using direct WiFi, or just set up the WiFi camera connection.

If you are wondering where this app saves your recorded videos and pictures, it stores them on the internal storage of your device. The iMiniCam nicely sorts out the saved files based on the date. You can quickly explore through the data to find your desired recording.

iMiniCam’s Best Features

Live video recording.

Snapshot feature.

Smart alarm feature.

Add cameras through WiFi

Add an online camera.

Motion sensors.

Add up to 4 cameras at the same time.

A very nice tiled view.

Devices supported by iMiniCam

ACTi

Avigilon

Bosch Security Systems

Canon

Cisco

D-Link

Axis

Hik Vision

iMiniCam on PC

As I mentioned above, it’s not possible to officially install iMiniCam on PC. But you can always use the unofficial method. As you go down in this guide, you will find steps to install iMiniCam for PC via BlueStacks 4.2 or the NoxPlayer. Just take a look at the requirements and then the steps to install the app.

Requirements to get iMiniCam PC

Desktop PC or Laptop with Windows or macOS.

IP Camera installed at your home or office.

Details of your IP Camera.

Google Account. If you do not have one, you can create it for free.

Android Emulator i.e. BlueStacks NoxPlayer.

Install the Emulator and set it up using the Google Account.

iMiniCam APK – Download

Steps to download iMiniCam for PC

Open the Android Emulator on your computer. Drag and drop the iMiniCam APK on to the Emulator. Alternatively, click on the three-dotted-menu button on the top-left of BlueStacks > Install APK > Select iMiniCam APK. After installing the iMiniCam APK, launch the app inside the emulator. Now click on the “Add” button and add the camera. Start monitoring your IP Camera live through iMiniCam for PC.

Final Words

By installing iMiniCam for PC, we have achieved our goal of having maximum portability. Now you can monitor the cameras from any part of the world. The biggest advantage here is that your cameras will display a better view of the bigger screen of the computer. A computer will not have any storage or battery issues either. You may leave iMiniCam PC running for as long as you want. Just keep importing the files from BlueStacks into the Windows to free up BlueStacks’s space. For any questions or queries, feel free to reach out to us using the comment section below.

FAQs

Is iMiniCam for PC Free?

YES. iMiniCam is a completely free application.

Is it safe to download iMiniCam for PC?

YES. We are using verified method, tools, and software to download iMiniCam for PC.

Why iMiniCam is not available in the Play Store?

Google has a very strict app screening system. It can remove an app without telling the reasons.

Does iMiniCam support Hik Vision cameras?

Yes, iMiniCam supports all IP Cameras manufactured by Hik Vision.

Will iMiniCam support my IP Camera?

YES. It doesn’t matter which brand’s IP Camera you have, the iMiniCam will support it.