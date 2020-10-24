How to use Yacine TV for PC free – Windows 10, Mac

When you download the Yacine TV app on PC, you unlock access to 110+ channels and a huge streaming library

Why the Yacine TV PC app?

The Internet is the new TV – The saying is becoming true day by day. Gone are the days when you loved to sit on your couch and watch television. Modern life is so busy and this gave some real kickass developers a chance to show their skills. This led to the development of amazing applications that let you watch live TV channels from any country for free.

This would not only help you watch TV on the go but also cut down on your Television charges every month. Moreover, many of these live streaming applications are free of cost. Without further ado, let’s show you the real kickass applications that turned down the traditional TV and brought something amazing.

What you will get

Yaccine TV for PC is the right one for you depends on your needs. The app is completely free with its base plan has 110 channels, including almost every major channel that’s missing from our other picks.

Even without MLB, Fubo is better for sports, as it includes several sports channels in the base plan, including the NFL Network, ESPN, Golf Channel, and Fubo’s own Sports Network. It also includes ABC, CBS, and NBC so I can catch the news as well as daytime talk shows. Just be aware that Yacine TV for Windows advertises the family plan on its home page click on “Browse all available plans” and go to “Add-ons and More” to see the standard base plan all the way at the bottom.

As the names suggests the app has some of the best Arabic and French channels for you to live stream. The apps main focus is on football live stream and you can get multiple sports channels where you can Watch different leagues and matches of your choice.

Even better, there are a few Spanish language channels, with the option to add the full lineup to your plan for $20 extra. Or if you only want those channels, you can get a Spanish language package for just $30 a month. You’ll have to pay more to set up a family account, or else you’ll have to share DVRs and view history as you do with Sling.

Features

Easy to use and user-friendly

9 Categories to choose from

TV channels from 10 countries

110+ channels to blow your mind

Superb buffering speed and UI

Video scheduling feature to watch later

Channels can be filtered country-wise and category-wise

You can choose an external video player of choice

You don’t need to register to use it

How to Install Yacine TV app on Windows and Mac