How to use Peacock TV for PC Free – Windows 10, Mac

With the Peacock TV app on PC, you can stream current hits, hundreds of timeless movies, thousands of episodes of your favorite TV shows, and exclusive Originals

What Is the Peacock TV PC app?

The video streaming world has thus far been dominated by relative newcomers like Netflix and Hulu, but now traditional media giants have started to catch on. First was Disney with Disney Plus, and now NBCUniversal (owned by Comcast) with its new streaming service Peacock TV for PC.

Using the name Peacock as the label for the NBCUniversal streaming service is a nod to the early days of television.

Peacock has three tiers of service: Free, Premium, and Premium Plus. The Free tier has a subset of the content of the upper two tiers and targets its users with advertising. The middle tier, Peacock Premium, has the advertising as well but provides the full library of content. In both ad-supported tiers, commercials are limited to five minutes per hour. The upper tier, Peacock Premium Plus, provides the full library without ads. Peacock Free is available at no charge to all U.S. Internet users.

Peacock TV for Windows app Premium is available as a monthly subscription. but also is included in some services from TV service providers including Xfinity and Cox. Subscribers to Peacock Premium, whether subscribing directly or receiving service through a provider. Can upgrade to the ad-free service, Peacock Premium Plus, for an additional monthly cost.

On May 6, 2020, a distribution deal with Apple was announced. As part of the deal, Peacock will be available on iOS devices and Apple TV on launch. Furthermore, content from both Peacock tiers will be listed in the Apple TV app and users from Apple devices will have the ability to subscribe to Peacock Premium with an in-app purchase. On July 20, the service became available on PlayStation 4.

IS Peacock free for Xfinity customers?

NBCUniversal is owned by Comcast, which also provides Xfinity internet and TV services. Xfinity customers have already had access to an early version of the service for weeks.

The company will be continuing to leverage corporate synergy as a key part of Peacock’s launch. Offering free access to the Peacock Premium service to Xfinity Internet or Digital Starter TV customers. Plus, Xfinity customers will be able to upgrade their free Peacock Premium plan to Premium Ad-Free by paying $4.99 per month.

When you sign up for Peacock Premium, you’ll be offered a 7-day free trial, no matter if you want the $4.99 or $9.99 tier. The latter is ad-free, the former has 3 to 5 minutes of ads per hour.

TV Shows

Peacock’s free tier has popular TV shows like Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock, as well as movies like Zombieland, E.T., and more, many of them coming from Comcast’s Universal and DreamWorks Animation Studios

Its premium tier unlocks originals and other items from the catalog. Trolls World Tour, DreamWorks Animation’s movie that skipped theaters to debut as a high-priced online rental in April, has moved over to Peacock to stream with a paid membership.

Several high-profile movies on Peacock at launch, like the Matrix trilogy, the Jurassic Park trilogy, Shrek, and the only Fast & Furious movie available at the time, disappeared from the service soon after launch. A countdown warning shows how long some titles are set to remain on Peacock.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, several plans for Peacock’s wider rollout were upended. Filming production of original programming largely shut down in March. And the plan to piggyback Peacock’s national launch on NBC’s live coverage of the summer Olympics is uncertain now that the games have been pushed back to 2021.

How to Install Peacock TV on Windows and Mac