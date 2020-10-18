How to use My NRS Store for PC Free- Windows 10

The My NRS Store App on PC allows you to access the main features of your National Retail Solutions POS system from anywhere as long as you have an internet connection.

What is My NRS Store PC app?

NRS operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. The platform provides a robust portfolio of tools to help these retailers compete more effectively including rewards programs, consumer coupons, wholesaler discounts, and integration with Boss Revolution communication and payment service products.

Consumer package goods (CPG) suppliers are able to leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons, and special offers to independent retailers and their predominantly urban, ethnically focused customer bases everywhere.

My NRS Store for PC gives the store owners the luxury to manage their business from anywhere in the world. The app brings key points of Point of sale terminal to any device you are using the app on

My NRS Store for Windows app users can check the the status of sales and inventory, What items are on sale in their shop or whatever business they own. The user will also be able to manage the register

Over 4,000 independent convenience stores already enjoy the benefits of NRS’ POS terminal platform. The platform helps stores to attract new customers and increase sales with special offers, discounts and coupons on popular brands and ethnic specialty products.

Promotions are targeted to the stores’ existing customers and the 3 million members of NRS’s popular BR Club rewards program. The POS terminals also provide merchants with easy-to-use tools to control costs, optimize inventory, and process transactions efficiently.

How to Install My NRS Store app on Windows and Mac

You will need an Android emulator on your PC. Install the BlueStacks emulator. Run the .exe file on your PC to complete the installation of the emulator Open the emulator and look for the PlayStore app on the home screen. Log in using your Google ID Search for the My NRS Store app and locate it. Click on the Install Button to get the app on your PC.

You can use the app on your smartphone by downloading the app from the PlayStore.