How to use Joi for PC Free – Windows 10, Mac

Download the Joi app on PC and have 1-on-1 private live video chats with millions of exciting and new people. And find new friends around the world with a single tap

What is the Joi PC app

Bored of talking to your friends on Facebook and WhatsApp? Looking to spice things up a little? Talking to complete strangers can be really therapeutic if you hit it off. Living in the Digital Age has its own perks, one of which is the ability to chat with random strangers anonymously using your smartphone.

If you are looking to chat with strangers and random people on specific topics, topics that you are passionate about. Joi for PC can help you. Sometimes, it happens that your friends are not interested in discussing things that you are interested in, leaving you wanting for more.

Joi for Windows is like Twitter wherein you can find topics using hashtags. Upon choosing the hashtag, you will enter a chat room and be able to chat with people who are also interested in the same topic that you chose.

All this happens anonymously and you can exit the chatroom whenever you want. The app allows you to add short videos to your profile which is visible to other people. You can reach strangers through the private message feature.

If you are worried about your face being seen by the stranger or something inappropriate happening, the Joi app will start all your video conversations with a blur on your face. Your Location is never displayed anywhere inside the app. You can also report people who are not following the community guidelines and the Joi team will respond to that

How to Install Joi app on Windows and Mac

You need to install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC Complete the installation process by following the on-screen instructions Open the emulator and look for the PlayStore app on the home screen You will be asked to log in using your Google ID Search for the Joi app Click on the install button to complete the download process of the app

Also use this app on your smartphone from this LINK