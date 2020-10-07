How to Use CapCut app for PC Free – Windows 10

Use the CapCut app on PC. Shooting a bunch of clips only gets you halfway towards making an indie classic. To help mold them into a polished whole, you need the help of some CapCut PC app.

What is CapCut for PC app?

Immediacy is the core of CapCut, an app that invites you to shoot what you see, slather it in filters, slap on a load of stickers and emoji, add animated posters for context, and pacing, and hurl this miniature masterpiece at your social network of choice.

However, just because this app is about being in the moment, that doesn’t mean it lacks power and nuance. There are practical tools for everyone, such as live subtitling, and working with movies captured elsewhere

This is not conventional stuff, then, but CapCut feels suited to the task it’s designed for and meaningfully different from the competition. And even if you do usually head towards more traditional video editors, It is worth a download, because it might make you ‘think different’ about the way you approach short-form video.

Features

Trim & Slice

Quickly trim down your videos, and find those perfect moments. CapCut for Windows has many easy ways to cut your video

Animation & Keyframes

Using the powerful animation framework, you can fade, slide, bounce, and animate anything in your video project

Unlimited Tracks

Add as many layers as you need for watermarks, background videos, audio tracks, and more.

Video Effects

Using the video effects engine, remove the background from your video, invert the colors, adjust brightness, and more.

Audio Waveforms

Visualize your audio files as waveforms, and even output the waveforms as part of your video.

Title Editor

Adding titles to your video has never been easier. Use one of the templates, or make your own.

3D Animations

Render beautiful 3D animated titles and effects, such as snow, lens flares, or flying text.

Slow Motion & Time Effects

Control the power of time, reversing, slowing down, and speeding up video. Use a preset or animate the playback speed and direction.

Edit Video

Drag and drop video, audio, or images from your file manager into the app. It’s easy to get started video editing.

70+ Languages

CapCut PC is available in many different languages and can be translated online with LaunchPad.

Simple User Interface

CapCut is designed to be the easiest and friendliest video editing software ever! Give it a try and see for yourself

How to Install CapCut app on Windows and Mac

Install BlueStacks emulator on your PC Run the .exe file on your PC to complete the installation process. Now open the emulator and look for the PlayStore app to open it. Log in using your Google Credentials Search for the CapCut app and locate it Click on the install button to get the app on your PC.

You can also download the app on your mobile device for the Official PlayStore app