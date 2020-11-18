How to use AVG Secure Browser for PC Free – Windows 10

Download and use the AVG Secure Browser app on PC, you will get a built-in VPN and can browse the internet without any worries.

Why the AVG Secure Browser PC app

VPN services are often useful for browsing the web anonymously and keeping your Internet activity private. VPNs keep internet traffic encrypted, so ISPs can’t intercept any personal information.

If privacy is your top concern, it’s usually a good idea to use a dedicated VPN service. But a lot of people tend to use VPN services only for unblocking geo-restricted websites, and other specific purposes, for a limited time. For them, dedicated VPN services may not be worth the investment.

Instead, a web browser with a built-in VPN might make more sense for these users. A VPN-enabled web browser usually restricts VPN use within the browser app, is considerably cheaper compared to dedicated VPN offerings, and often allows time-limited browsing sessions for free, which may just be enough for a lot of users.

AVG Secure Browser for PC has been designed by the AVG team with your privacy and security as the main goal, all with a familiar easy-to-use interface. Unlike other regular browsers, it assures that your data remains private and secure from the very moment you first launch it.

Features- AVG Secure Browser for Windows

Don’t be tracked

The built-in privacy features cover every aspect of your digital fingerprint from the get-go. Once downloaded you’re all set for browsing more anonymously. Helping you to prevent sites from tracking what you do online. Enjoy safe browsing with our private browser!

Browse faster

The Ad Blocker takes care of annoying interruptions. Because less to load means a faster more streamlined experience for you. All while keeping you secure and anonymous straight out of the box

Complete protection

At AVG Secure Browser people work to detect, identify and battle every threat so you’re always protected from identity theft, malware and phishing scams.

Extension guard

Third-party extensions often pose a significant threat to your online security and privacy.

Anti-Phishing

Blocks malicious websites and downloads by using our internal malware knowledge base to constantly detect threats in real-time.

Password Manager

Safely store, create, and autofill your login credentials for your favourite sites.

Flash Protect

Automatically blocks Flash-based content from running unless you choose to allow it, to stop it from hogging computer resources.

A caution

Before you rush in and sign up for a VPN, though, take note: VPNs don’t make you anonymous online, and if you sign into Facebook, Amazon, or anywhere else, those sites will still be able to track your activity. So will your VPN provider, so look for one that explicitly states that it doesn’t keep any logs of browsing activity.

How to Install AVG Secure Browser app on Windows and Mac

Install the BlueStacks emulator on PC. Complete the installation process of the emulator on your PC by following the on-screen instructions Open the emulator and look for the PlayStore app on the home screnn You will be asked to give your Google ID when you open the app Search for the AVG Secure Browser app Click on the install button to complete the download process of the app.

