Those who use the Cinema HD app to watch free movies & TV shows, they are well aware of the Cinema HD buffering issue. In this post, I will tell you how I manage to Fix Cinema HD Keeps Buffering Problem.

I am using Cinema HD app for very long now and believe all the apps which stand in the same category, bare the same problems. The one and only problem all streaming apps share is buffering. You will find tons of solutions once you start Googling it. But frankly speaking, none of them did any good for me. However, I manage to fix Cinema HD Keeps Buffering Problem try different workarounds of my own.

Now the thing is, the buffering issue mostly refers to the poor internet connection. However, this might not be the case all the time. There are factors that you need to know and understand, they can also be behind uncontrollable buffering.

Let’s get started now and I will share my experience with you and I am sure you will be able to Fix Cinema HD Keeps Buffering Problem.

Fix Cinema HD Keeps Buffering Problem

Since the buffering issue is common among all the streaming apps. That’s why you can use these same instructions all the streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney, Amazon, and iTunes.

You need to know that there 4 factors which could trigger buffering problems on Cinema HD.

What Will Cause Cinema HD Keeps Buffering

I found the following reasons which can cause Cinema HD Keeps buffering. It took me some time to figure out what is causing all this fuss and believe me these were the reason behind it.

Why I am so confident? Because since we cannot do anything about our ISP and also the streaming service. So we are left with the following reasons.

Your device resources are full and tons of apps running in the background.

There are other applications that are sharing your network bandwidth.

The area you are in has poor reception or your device has a weak signal.

Now you have a clear picture of what is causing the buffering problem on Cinema HD. This is the Time to fix them all.

Close All the other Apps

The first thing you should do is check out who is eating up all your resources while you are streaming on Cinema HD. Most of the time we don’t bother how many apps we have opened and how many are running in the backgrounds.

Let me make clear for you, for example, you are using Cinema HD and in the background may be an app is getting updated, maybe sync is in the process or your device is running backups, etc.

These are the litter things we always forget and all we do is blame the app sucks or the Internet is not working, our device is slow, etc. I am not saying these reasons are to ignored but not all the time we are right, so it would be better to play by the book.

It’s very easy to see how many apps are open or running in the background. All you have to do is access all the recent apps and close them.

That would extra but after closing all the apps, restart your device.

Optimize your WiFi

Yes, you should do that. Sometimes while we are streaming, we intend to do a lot of other things, thinking our Internet connection is fast and we can download & stream at the same time.

Believe me, you need to stop that If you want to enjoy watching movies online without buffering problems. Because when you streaming and downloading at the same time, you won’t be able to see but in the background, a battle starts over bandwidth. That’s what makes things look bad while you are using Cinema HD or any other streaming app.

Now What I did was, I removed all the other devices from the same network and rebooted my router. After that, I connected only one device on which I have the Cinema HD app. You won’t believe it, I watch a number of movies on Cinema HD without buffering. It’s worth trying.

Final Check: Make Sure You Have a Good Reception:

Now if you are still facing Cinema HD keep buffering problems after trying the solutions given above. That means your device is not getting a healthy and strong connection. Otherwise, what can it be, I mean if there are no apps running in the backgrounds and eating up your resources. Also, you have only one device on your WiFi and you have removed all the other devices and still, Cinema HD keeps Buffering. That means your device has weak or poor signals.

Try changing your location, moving closer to your router would give you a signal boost. Moreover, try changing your internet network, use mobile instead of WiFi if you can.

For me mobile data did the job, So that is all. This is how I was able to Fix Cinema HD Keeps Buffering Problem. I think these workarounds will work for you too. Please give it a try.