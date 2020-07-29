Fix Call of Duty Mobile Gyroscope Not Working

Call of Duty Mobile has a gyroscope which isn’t working quite well for many. In this guide, we will take a look at the steps to fix Call of Duty Mobile Gyroscope problem.

Before fixing the Gyroscope on Call of Duty Mobile, take a look at what Gyroscope is and how it can improve your Call of Duty Mobile gameplay.

Gyroscope in Call of Duty Mobile

When we are playing an FPS game like Call of Duty Mobile or PUBG Mobile, we have a wide field of view. We have to move our player in all the directions to see around. Normally, this movement is controlled by tapping & swiping anywhere on the screen. The most common practice is to move the screen using your left and right thumb while you are holding the smartphone. But if you want the screen/game view to change automatically by simply tilting or leaning the phone, you will need the gyroscope for that.

Gyroscope is a sensor in all the latest Android smartphones. This sensor keeps a track of your phone’s X and Y-axis positions. When you activate Gyroscope in a game, it automatically detects in what position you are holding the phone and then it shows you the game view which is appropriate for that posture.

For example, if you tilt the phone upward, it will show you the sky and if you tilt it downwards, it will show you the ground, and if tilt it inward, it will show you the left side, while tilting outward will show you what’s on the right side.

To master Gyroscope’s movements, you have to be an expert. It is not easy to control it. You can get killed in a game while trying to locate your enemies through the Gyroscopic-movements. Its a really good mode to switch from one place to another, but that needs a lot of practice.

Another downside of the Gyroscope is that you can’t really play your game while you are lying down or sitting in an idle position. Because when you are lying down, your phone will be in your hands in front of your face and that position is going to be very weird for Gyroscope. Hence, it will fail to show you the exact front view.

Gyroscope comes with its exclusive controls. In a game like Call of Duty, you will find numerous Sensitivity controls which will make the Gyroscope slow/fast or smooth.

Assuming that you know what Gyroscope is and how it works, let’s move on to the steps to fix Call of Duty Mobile Gyroscope.

Guide on How to Fix Call of Duty Mobile Gyroscope

Open Call of Duty Mobile on your Android phone. Go to Settings > Turn off Gyroscope in both the MP and BR modes. Now launch any match in the Battle Royale mode or in the MP mode. As the match starts, pause the game and go to Settings again. Enable Gyroscope from the settings. Get back to the game now. The Gyroscope will start working now.

To set increase or decrease the sensitivity of Gyroscope, go to Settings > Sensitivity, and set the values according to your own choice. Remember that the Sensitivity settings are global. Setting these up here will apply to both the BR and MP modes.

Wrap Up

That’s all. Hopefully, you have the Gyroscope working now. Just move your phone to see anywhere in any direction in Call of Duty Mobile now. We have covered many other problems of COD Mobile on our site that you can find below. If you have any further queries or questions, feel free to reach out to us.