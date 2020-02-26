Download Unc0ver 4.2.0 IPA [Jailbreak iOS 13 – 13.3]

Unc0ver 4.2.0 is now out with Jailbreak support for iOS 13 to iOS 13.3. You can now Jailbreak any iPhone or iPad powered by the A12 or A13 chip. Download Unc0ver 4.2.0 IPA from here to Jailbreak iOS 13 – iOS 13.3 now. The tutorial to install the Unc0ver IPA is also given below.

Unc0ver

Unc0ver is a famous Jailbreak tool for iOS devices. For years, the Unc0ver has allowed Apple users to achieve untethered Jailbreak on their devices with or without a computer. Recently, the Unc0ver once again rose to popularity when it allowed Jailbreaking the iOS 12.4 and below on the iPhone X and prior devices. Since then, users have been eyeing a new version of Unc0ver which could let them Jailbreak a newer version of iOS and also the newer iPhones/iPads. After months of wait and the immense hard work by the Unc0ver developer pwn20wnd, the Unc0ver 4.0 is here and it successfully Jailbreaks iOS 13, 13.1, 13.2, and 13.3 on all iPhones and iPads. This is yet another untethered Jailbreak.

There is another tool to Jailbreak the A11 powered devices, it’s known as Checkra1n, however, for Checkra1n, you need a macOS powered device. With the Unc0ver, you can Jailbreak A12 and A13-powered devices and that too without a computer.

Here is what the Unc0ver 4.2.0 supports.

iOS 13/13.1/13.2/13.3 – Apple A12 and A13 Chipsets

– iPhone X

iPhone XR

Apple iPhone Xs

Apple iPhone Xs Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPad Mini 5th Gen and iPad Air 3rd Gen/2019

Uncover 4.0 – Initial update with Jailbreak support for iOS 13 – 13.3.

2nd update: Unc0ver 4.0.1: App Store fix for A12-13, Push Notifications fix, improved reliability for A12 – A13 devices on iOS 13.0 – 13.3

3rd Update: Unc0ver 4.0.2 : Fixes iOS 13.0 – 13.2.3 support and injection into WebContent

4th Update: Unc0ver 4.0.3 Fixes App Store on A12-A13 Fixes a bug that affected system services on A12-A13 Improve the exploit reliability by guiding the user on the proper use



Latest Update: Unc0ver 4.2.0 Fix issues with system services on A12-A13 (i.e. iMessage notifications) Add iOS 13.0-13.3 support for A8-A11 devices Fix temporary freeze after the jailbreak completed alert You must reboot in order to install this update if you are already jailbroken @Pwn20wnd’s substitute bootstrap tooling is used on A8-A11 devices running iOS 13.0-13.3 for battery saving features, improved performance, and compatibility reasons There is no particular reason to switch to the unc0ver jailbreak if you are already running the checkra1n jailbreak (Other than the convenience of being able to re-jailbreak your device without a computer) Your jailbreak apps and tweaks will be preserved when switching from the checkra1n jailbreak for A8-A11 You can switch back to the checkra1n jailbreak while preserving your jailbreak apps and tweaks but you will need to manually install Cydia Substrate from Cydia after switching back All devices running iOS 13.0-13.3 are now supported The connected Apple Watch may re-sync after jailbreak. It will take around a minute or two and it won’t touch your data



Download Unc0ver 4.2.0 IPA

Unc0ver 4.0.1 IPA – Download

Update: Install Unc0ver Jailbreak via AltStore

Installing the Unc0ver 4.2.0 IPA

Download and install Cydia Impactor on your computer. Open Cydia Impactor. Connect your iPhone/iPad to the computer. Select your device in the Cydia Impactor now. Drag and drop the Unc0ver IPA on to the Cydia Impactor. The impactor will ask for an app-specific password now. Open your Apple ID on the computer and go to Security Settings to get the app-specific password. Enter the Password into the Cydia Impactor now to install the IPA. Disconnect your iPhone now. On the iPhone, go to Settings > General > Device Management > Click on the Profile appearing there and trust it. Now go to Settings > General > Storage > Delete any pending iOS 13 updates and restart your iPhone. Now launch the Unc0ver app on the iPhone and press Jailbreak! That’s all.

If the Unc0ver doesn’t Jailbreak your phone in the first try, repeat the process until it Jailbreaks. Once done, you can open Cydia and find the available tweaks. Install the tweaks and take your iPhone to a whole new level.

That’s all.