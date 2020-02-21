Galaxy S20 Ultra’s wallpapers are fabulous. You may not be able to spend that huge amount of money to get this phone, but you can definitely download its stock wallpapers. Here in this post, you will find the Galaxy S20 Ultra Wallpapers plus a surprise. Go ahead, download Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Stock Wallpapers and along with that, grab the Galaxy Z Flip Stock Wallpapers too.

All wallpapers of the S20 Lineup & Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung’s new Galaxy S flagship devices just a couple of weeks back. The ordinary Galaxy S20 devices were just the regular flagship upgrades, but the revolution happened when Samsung took the wraps off from the new Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 Ultra simply slaughters every other flagship device that exists to date. The ming-boggling features of the Galaxy S20 Ultra do not leave any room for other phone makers to compete, at least in the year 2020.

To start off, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inches Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ display on the front. This is not an ordinary display, at first, this moniker has a 20:9 aspect ratio, and this whopping screen is powered by a 120 Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate, for now, works at 1080P, but the news has it that Samsung is all set to unlock it for QHD+ resolution.

Galaxy S20 Ultra is powered by the Exynos 990 or the Snapdragon 865 CPU. These are the latest chipsets for top-of-the-line smartphones. The S20 Ultra takes things to a whole new level when it comes to RAM. This phone is available with a RAM starting from 12GB which goes all the way up to 16GB with 512GB storage. The S20 Ultra packs a 5000 mAh battery under the hood which supports up to 45W super-fast charging.

On the camera end, Samsung has added 4 sensors at its back. The main camera is a 108 megapixels nona-binning shooter. It’s got a 48 megapixels telephoto shooter, a 12 megapixels ultrawide, and a 5 megapixels TOF Depth sensor. On the front, the S20 Ultra houses a 40 MP camera. This phone can zoom in for about 100 times. You heard that right: it’s got Space Zoom!

The Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 come in with a 6.7 and 6.39-inches display. These two phones do not have a 108 megapixels camera and that 100x zoom, they deploy a 64 megapixels main shooter instead. Except for the changes in the screen size and camera capabilities, the remaining specifications of the Galaxy S20 phones remain the same. The S20 Plus has a 4500 mAh battery and the S20 has a 4000 mAh battery. All of the S20 models can shoot 8K videos at 30 FPS.

S20, S20 Plus, & S20 Ultra

Furthermore, the wallpapers of all the Galaxy S20 phones are also the same. Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra have the same 8 stock wallpapers. You can find the Galaxy S20 Stock Wallpapers, Galaxy S20 Plus Stock Wallpapers, and the Galaxy S20 Plus stock wallpapers below.

Galaxy S20 Ultra Stock Wallpapers

As mentioned earlier, there are 8 S20 Ultra stock wallpapers in total. These wallpapers have a resolution of 3200 x 3200 pixels. You can apply these wallpapers to the screen of any Android phone or even an iPhone. You can either download the S20 Ultra wallpapers one-by-one or use the all-in-one link.

All Galaxy S20 Ultra Stock Wallpapers – Download

Galaxy S20 Ultra Video Wallpapers

Video Wallpaper from the S20

Video Wallpaper from the S20

Bonus: Galaxy Z Flip Stock Wallpapers

Now here is the bonus I talked about. The Galaxy Z Flip has 4 stock wallpapers in total. It’s got 3 static wallpapers and one video wallpaper. All the Galaxy Z Flip stock wallpapers carry a resolution of 2636 x 2636 pixels. Just like the S20’s stock wallpapers, you can use these wallpapers on any phone’s screen.

All Galaxy Z Flip Stock Wallpapers: Download







Galaxy Z Flip Video Wallpaper

That’s all. I hope you guys enjoyed these wallpapers. If you have any questions, feel free to use the comment box below. I will try my best to get back to you as soon as possible.