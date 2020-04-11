Download Hangouts Meet for PC and Laptop

Hangouts Meet is the need of the hour. If you are a teacher looking for a way to teach your students online, this is going to be one of the best solutions. In the following guide, I will show you the steps to download Hangouts Meet for PC. You can run the Hangouts Meet for PC on Windows or macOS.

Hangouts Meet

Hangouts Meet is a Google application built for the corporate and education sectors. The world is closed right now and all of the work has shifted to online mediums using the work-from-home strategy. In such crucial times, applications like Hangouts Meet are playing the most useful role. If your job requires you to attend online meetings or presentations, the Hangouts meeting app is going to let you do that.

Several users can join an online meeting session at the same time. The host of the meeting has full control of the environment. Users can share their screens through the app too. Hangouts Meet allows users to talk privately as well. The host can also control the mics and speakers of the attendees. In simple words, this is a video chat application, but it’s not built for private video chat sessions. The app is for online meetings or if you just want to have a video chat session with a group of friends.

Hangouts Meet does not require everyone to have a Google Account. Only the meeting host needs to sign up for the app through their free Google Account. The hosts can share code with others to join a meeting. Others can join the meeting from anywhere using any device for free. There is no other third-party app or a plugin required to run the Hangouts Meet app. It’s a super-fast and easy-to-use application.

Recently, the popularity of this app increased when the COVID-19 left everyone home-bound. Schools, universities, and colleges turned their heads towards the Hangouts Meet to provide online teaching solutions. In fact, we wrote about the Hangouts Meet in our list of best online teaching apps. It’s giving an opportunity for kids to continue learning while they are still at home. Hangouts Meet, for personal use, can be downloaded for free. It has an Android app and a web app which is also a part of Gsuite. For corporate use, the companies can acquire the G-suite subscription.

Hangouts Meet for PC

The Hangouts Meet does not have a desktop app for Windows or macOS. For such operating systems, you can either use the Hangouts Meet online in a browser, or you can follow this tutorial to download its Android version on a PC. I will show you the steps to install Hangouts Meet for PC using an Android emulator.

Preparations to download Hangouts Meet on PC

It will work on any Desktop PC or Laptop with a Webcam or Front Cam respectively.

Windows 7/8/10 or macOS.

A Google Account is needed, if you don’t already have one, create one for free.

You need an Android Emulator – Download BlueStacks 4.1 and set it up using an old/new Google Account.

Follow the remaining steps now.

Download Hangouts Meet for PC

Time needed: 10 minutes. These are the simple steps to finally download Hangouts Meet on computer. Open BlueStacks on your computer. Launch BlueSacks, if you have not already set it up, set it up now using old/new Google Account. Open Play Store in the BlueStacks. Now open the Google Play Store in the BlueStacks. Find Hangouts Meet in the Play Store. Using the search bar in the Play Store, type “Hangouts Meet” and find it. Install Hangouts Meet and launch it. As you find the app, install it and then open it after the installation ends. Log in to the Hangouts Meet. As suggested on the screen, use the Google Account to log in or sign up for the Hangouts Meet. Start a Meeting or Join a Meeting. Now either start a meeting or simply join a meeting by entering the meeting code.

Final Words

Hangouts Meet for PC will maintain a list of your meeting logs in a separate tab. The app works just like a normal phone application. You can set alerts in the app in order to not to miss an upcoming meeting. You can also send notifications to others regarding an upcoming meeting. In case you run into any problems while using the app, feel free to ask your questions in the comments below. I will try my best to get back to you ASAP.