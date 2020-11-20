Disney Plus For PC – Install Free on Windows 10, Mac

Download the Disney Plus app on PC. With unlimited entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars you’ll never be bored.

What is the Disney Plus PC app

DISNEY+ is an app that allows users to stream or download TV shows, movies, and documentaries directly from their devices. Users can simultaneously stream from up to four different devices and have unlimited downloads for up to 10 devices. Some titles are available in 4K UHD and HDR.

Media Library

How does all this content compare to what you’ll find on other streaming services? Well, the biggest advantage is that you know what you’re getting. Most of us are probably tuning in to Disney Plus For Windows to relive all that childhood nostalgia. And Disney+ definitely delivers on that.

But if you’re looking for more original content, you might want to check out Amazon Prime Video or Netflix. Currently, Disney Plus for PC offers a few original series like The Mandalorian. But as of the moment, the platform has very little original content which surely is going to grow in the future.

Disney Plus has over 600 titles in its library, which means you’re hard-pressed to find nothing to watch. But the biggest plus is the wealth of Disney vault, Marvel, and Star Wars content. Many of those are classic favorites, and a few newcomers look promising too.

Supported Devices

Here’s a list of the Disney+ streaming devices we know of right now:

Amazon Fire TV

Roku

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Android

Pricing

Disney’s streaming service offers 4K HDR streaming with dozens of shows and movies for a scant $6.99 per month (AU$8.99 / £5.99) with the ability to set up multiple profiles and download shows for offline viewing.

Disney Plus costs $6.99 per month, with a $69.99-per-year offer gives you a $13.89 discount, which amounts to almost two free months.

Disney Plus’ $6.99 price looks even better when you see that the service includes 4K HDR image quality at that price. This is in stark contrast with Netflix, which reserves Ultra HD image resolution for its $15.99 premium plan.

How many devices can use the app simultaneously

You can share your Disney Plus login to stream on up to four different devices simultaneously. That means any of the supported Disney+ devices, from TVs to smartphones to your web browser, support multiple streams. So if you want to watch Iron Man on your smart TV while someone else in your house watches on an iPad, you just log in with your account info and have at it. It’s that simple.

How to Install Disney Plus app on Windows and Mac

Install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Complete the installation setup of the emulator by following the on-screen instructions. Open the emulator after the complete installation and look for the PlayStore app Search for the HBO Max app, click on the install button You will be asked to give your Google ID, to start the download Now you can use the app on your PC, just click on the app icon on the home screen of the emulator.

You can use the app on your smartphone as well, you will need to follow this LINK.