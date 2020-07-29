How to delete Call of Duty Mobile Cache without losing Data

Follow the instructions to clear or delete Call of Duty Mobile cache without losing data. This guide will explain how can you clear COD Mobile cache on both the PC and the phone.

Call of Duty Mobile Cache – Why you should clear it?

Call of Duty Mobile is the hottest Android and iOS game right now. The game is running successfully all across the world. The game was having a lot of issues on the day of its release, especially the server issues. The developers fixed the initial problems but there are some issues that are still annoying the COD Mobile players. Fortunately, a large number of Call of Duty Mobile problems can be fixed by just clearing its cache.

If you are facing COD Mobile Network Status Error, Server taking too long to connect, Server trying to connect again and again while you are playing the game, deleting the cache might help with all this. Furthermore, if your game is getting stuck on the getting version info screen or somewhere else, you can try clearing its cache and it might just work wonders.

Deleting Call of Duty Mobile Cache will also help if the game is stuttering at your end. Basically, we just want to give this game a fresh start to see how it performs afterward.

Now, if you are a little bit skeptical as to what might happen after clearing the cache, then let me clear all your doubts. If you follow the proper instructions to get rid of the cache, nothing will go wrong. You will not lose any data. The data and your stats will remain completely safe and secure.

Now that you have landed on this page, I will assume that you want to take a look at the method. So without any further ado, take a look at the steps to delete COD Mobile cache on PC and phone.

Delete Call of Duty Mobile Cache without losing Data – Phone

On your phone, go to Settings.

In Settings, go to Apps or Application Manager.

Find Call of Duty Mobile in the list apps.

Click on Call of Duty Mobile.

Now click on Storage.

Click on “Clear cache”.

Restart your phone.

Launch Call of Duty Mobile now.

Delete Call of Duty Mobile Cache without losing Data – PC

For this tutorial, I’m assuming that you are running Call of Duty Mobile PC on BlueStacks. Clearing its cache is not possible on Gameloop which is why you will find BlueStacks-only instructions below.

Open BlueStacks on the computer.

Hover over the “More Apps” button at the bottom and click on “Android Settings”.

In the Settings, click on Apps.

Find Call of Duty Mobile and open it.

Now click on Storage.

In the end, click on “Clear cache”.

Restart BlueStacks now and launch COD Mobile.

Conclusion

That’s all. You have successfully cleared the cache of Call of Duty Mobile. Usually, it isn’t needed to delete cache every now and then. You should only clear it when you are facing problems with your gameplay. Also, you should perform a cache clearing process whenever your game receives an update. If you have any questions or queries, feel free to reach out to us. I will try my best to get back to you as soon as possible.