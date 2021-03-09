Bloons TD 6 for PC – How to Play on Windows 10, Mac

Play the Bloons TD 6 app on your PC. You can download and play this game on your PC, you will still have to pay 4.99$ to download the game.

What is the Bloons TD 6 PC app?

Players must repel incoming waves of enemy balloons by placing defensive units to shoot and pop them as they progress. As the levels advance, the enemy becomes harder to defeat. Players will have to upgrade units and more strategically place new units and “agents” that are more effective but cost in-game currency.

The gameplay is mostly the same as you’re used to — and doesn’t vary tremendously from other Bloons titles, but the new units add some diversity, and the use of balloons as the enemy certainly makes the game more family-friendly.

How to Play Bloons TD 6 on PC

The gameplay in Bloons TD 6 for PC is similar to previous games, with monkeys popping Bloons. The new Bloons have different properties, such as Purple Bloons being immune to fire, plasma, and energy weapons, and Fortified Bloons, which are stronger variations of their regular counterpart.

The cost to purchase units is high, though. And the lack of any sort of tutorial is annoying, since this game does a few things differently than other tower defense games, meaning it can be baffling for a few minutes when you first start playing and try to figure out what’s what.

Each game progresses using rounds. These rounds gradually introduce more Bloon types and get harder the later the player progresses.

Before starting a game, players are prompted to choose a mode – Easy, Medium, or Hard – and select a sub-mode. The variety of modes in Bloons TD 6 for Windows allows players to play the same map in many different ways, making the game more diverse than previous installments.

Each monkey tower has three upgrade paths, with later paths unlocked by earning more experience for them by using the tower more. You can only have upgraded from two paths, and only one path can go to level three or higher. The camo bloons are particularly nasty, as if you don’t have enough firepower that can detect them, they will utterly wreck your defenses.

How to earn Money

Upon completing a game, players will get a certain amount of Monkey Money based on the difficulty of the map chosen, and the model chosen. After a map’s first completion on a difficulty, the amount of Monkey Money rewarded upon completion is significantly reduced.

Additionally, the game now includes her units, with four available at first. These units automatically upgrade themselves, so you don’t have to worry so much about them, and you can only summon one of them on the battlefield. Still, their different attacks can provide a helpful boost to your preferred attacking style, whether you like sending arrows at enemies or dropping explosives.

Bloons TD 6 contains 20 levels at launch, but as per previous Bloons TD titles, expect more in later updates. Each level has rewards for beating it on Easy, Medium, and Hard, and then there are different objectives after that to throw you off.

You get money for each time you complete one of these objectives, so there are reasons to play beyond personal challenge and completionism. Though, there is a lot here if you love just hammering down and trying to beat every single piece of content in the game.

How to Install the Bloons TD 6 app on Windows and Mac

You will need to install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Run the Exe file on your PC to complete the installation of the emulator. Open the PlayStore app from the home screen of the emulator. Search for the Bloons RD 6 app and click on the install button. Log in using your Google ID to start the download process.

You can use the app on your smartphone as well, follow this LINK.