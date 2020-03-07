With the help of this guide, you will be able to learn How To Block Google From Tracking Your Location. We all know very well all the big social media apps track our location easily.

We are living in a digital age and believe me nothing is secure, the more we adopt then more we are exposed. But on the other hand, we cannot anything with just a single tap or click. There are goods and there are bads in every aspect of life, the same goes for the digital world.

The biggest concern nowadays everyone has is the privacy breach and believe me it is possible and easy for these social media companies to access our information. No matter what they say, they do access our data without our permission. Let me give you an example whenever you visit a place and after sometimes you will get a notification that what are your thoughts about that place, please give us a review.

Now doesn’t it feel a bit uncomfortable, I mean your location is turned off from settings. But still, Google can track your physical moves. I am not comfortable with that, I don’t want anyone to keep track of my movements.

This is the same situation I was in and that is why I created this post. I will help you to Block Google From Tracking Your Location.

Block Google From Tracking Your Location:

Heed the instructions below to learn what you can do to stop Google from tracking your location without your permission.

The first thing that comes to our mind when a location review message shows up from Google. I have turned off location from my Settings and still, I am getting that.

It doesn’t matter that you have toggle off your location from settings, Google still has a number of ways to track your location. We use a number of Google services and apps on a daily basis, apps such as Weather, Maps, Googe Now, etc.

Moreover, if you are an Android user then you should know that you won’t be able to use your device unless you have Google service. Therefore, Google can easily track your location, your movements and more. Google also keeps track of your location history using Google Maps and after that, you will be served with targeted adverts.

Now let’s move on with the guide and let’s Block Google From Tracking our Location. It’s very simple and easy you don’t have to go pro. Just heed the instructions below.

Blocking location tracker on an Android phone:

Step1: Head over to the Settings on your Android device.

Step2: Scroll down and Tap on Accounts -> Google and select your account.

Step3: Tap on Data & personalization -> Web & App Activity.

Step4: Now turn off Web & App Activity.

If you want to turn off your location history, you can visit my other guide.

Blocking Location Tracker on an iPhone, iPad or Laptop:

You can use these same instructions on your Apple device and on your PC, Laptop.

Step1: Open Up Google Chrome on your PC or iPhone and type in

Step2: Click on the profile icon and next Manage your Google Account.

Step3: On the next page, click on the Data & personalization.

Step4: Now in Data & personalization you will find the following settings.

Web & App Activity. Location History. YouTube History.



Step5: Select Web & App Activity and toggle it off.

Once you have done that, you have blocked Google From Tracking Your Location. Once the Web & App Activity is off, your device won’t be feeding any data to Google.

Conclusion:

Once you have followed all my instructions and toggle off your location services. You can go anywhere with peace of mind. Now no one is tracking you, You have blocked Google From Tracking Your Location