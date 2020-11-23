Avee Music Player for PC- Use free on Windows 10, Mac

Download the Avee Music Player on PC. Its is a lightweight music player with folder browsing, song cross-fading, and video playback capability.

Avee Music Player PC app

Avee Music Player for PC is a fairly powerful mobile music app. It supports most common music file types, including mainstays like FLAC, MP3, MP4, and others.

You also get a host of customization options, theming, and other fun stuff like that. The app has a simple UI and we had no problems getting around and listening to music.

It keeps it simple with a decent Material Design interface. We also appreciated its outstanding equalizer, HTTP live streaming, and volume normalization. It’s definitely a step up from most basic music player apps. There is also a desktop version in case you want to kill two birds with a single app. The only downside is potential compatibility issues with MIUI and EMUI devices.

I like Avee Music Player for Windows’s overall look and feel. It’s easy to find the menu item you’re looking for, whether you’re fielding playlists, streams, or all songs.

If you’re putting on a party—even if it’s just you alone, as per these COVID times—you can choose from several animated visualizations that either appear over the interface or take over your screen as an ambient display of sorts. It is a very robust app, with even more features buried in the Settings. The app is free to use but you can purchase the premium content by paying some amount and get the Ad free version.

Features

MP3 cutter

Liked a tune or specific part of a song ? We got you covered. The inbuilt MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Cutter can be used as a MP3 Player or to cut your MP3 songs and also set them as your Ringtones.

Powerful Equalizer

A powerful equalizer with 25 Presets, Bass Boost, Virtualizer and 3D-Reverb Effects in the MP3 Player provides an immersive music listening experience with amazing sound effects.

Floating Video Player

Send a text, edit an image, post a tweet, browse the Internet or use any other application while listening to uninterrupted YouTube music with the Avee Music Player that can be placed anywhere on screen.

Power Saver Mode

A battery-friendly option in this Music Player that allows you to Listen To YouTube videos while optimizing battery usage.

Windows Version

You can also get the app from the Windows app store given that you are using the Microsoft Windows 10.

How to Install Avee Music Player on Windows and Mac

You will need to install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC. Complete the installation setup by following the on screen instructions. It may take some time depending on your Ineternet connection. Open the emulator, on the home screen you will see a PlayStore app icon and open it. Log in using your Google ID. Search for the Avee Music Player app. Click on the install button to complete the download process.

Also you can use this app on your smartphone as well just follow the official PlayStore LINK.